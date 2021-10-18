Just in time for the alfresco season…

When it comes to amazing beachside bars in Dubai we’re spoiled for choice, however, a brand new one has just opened to swerve you from your usual haunts. Say hello to Ula, a stunning venue that has sprung up on the Palm Jumeirah, offering dreamy alfresco drinking and dining.

It occupies the spot formerly held by popular steakhouse West 14th at Dukes, The Palm, but the space has been completely revamped and now has a chic Mediterranean aesthetic. The new venue is brought to you by Solutions Leisure, the team behind STK, Asia Asia, Lock Stock and Barrel, Baby Q and Koyo.

3 of 12

A huge tree dominates the central area, with a circular bar wrapped around it and there are cream ropes draping across the wooden beams to make a beachy canopy. There will be a staggered approach to opening, with a second bar and restaurant set to open in the coming months, as well as a bar right on the beach too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ula Dubai (@uladxb)

You might also like Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Ula is found next to the beautiful infinity pool at Dukes, The Palm, and it offers pool passes. On weekdays passes are priced at Dh100 with Dhs50 redeemable on food and beverages, and on weekends passes are priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. It’s also the perfect sundowner spot with incredible views of the ocean and the iconic Dubai Marina skyline.

The menu – no surprise – is Mediterranean, with dishes that take inspiration from countries such as Greece and Spain. You’ll find fresh salads such as burrata, chicken or beef gyros, maki, tapas and pizzas. There’s also a brilliant range of cocktails and the usual suspects on the drinks menu.

To celebrate opening, Ula has launched The Ula Experience which is an exclusive preview period. The package includes a three-courcourse set menu of chef favourites, accompanied by two drinks per person for Dhs500 per couple.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Images: Provided