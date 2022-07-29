Illusionists, card connoisseurs and foodies gather…

Loving trying out new cafes in Dubai? Take note as a new concept café will be opening in Dubai very soon.

Renowned online magic shop Brown Bear Magic has heeded its patrons’ advice and will be opening a combined shop and café between the end of September and the start of October 2022. They are also hoping for a soft launch earlier in the month of September.

Brown Bear released a statement saying, ‘given that the market is quite small for magic and playing cards in Dubai, we decided to diversify the shop and open it as a cafe where people will be able to come, hang out, work, see our stock and hopefully learn something new.’

How much progress has been made?

We have been told that construction is already underway. The location was confirmed earlier this month and recently, the menu has also been finalised. The café is slated to open at The Village Mall in Jumeirah.

What do they sell?

Brown Bear hosts a variety of playing cards and magic-related products. Their popular sales include magic tricks, books, props, essentials and puzzles. You can also find leather craft, card storage, chess pieces, arts and curiosities.

You will notice some updates like the fresh new logo which they have created which will carry over to the store as well. They will also be creating a new points system which will replace the gift system as they strive to align their online and offline stores. And what’s better? Delivery and shipping costs won’t scare you away from making a purchase.

Do note that Brown Bear is currently only functioning as an online store that delivers not just in the UAE, but worldwide. We will keep you updated on their physical opening as soon as we know more.

Brown Bear Magic Café and Shop, Shop 18, The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (0) 58 152 5537, @brownbearmagicshop

Images: Instagram