This sounds so dreamy…

A new independent concept has just opened its doors at ICD Brookfield Place. It’s called Lulu & The Beanstalk and while it may sound like a space for little ones, it is in fact a bookstore that comes with its own bar serving up crafted cocktails.

Lulu & The Beanstalk is the result of two sisters, Wafa Tajdin and Amirah Tajdin. The duo created the brand because they wanted to share a deep love for storytelling – a love that was passed on to them by their grandmother, Lulu.

Their love and appreciation for Lulu are reflected in the space who taught them how to love, nurture the human spirit and revel in the joy of life against all odds.

Designed by Stockholm-based architect and interior designer Jenny Askenfors at BOFINK, the space is cosy with an explosion of colour and whimsy while reflecting the memories of ‘Mama Lulu’s’ house.

The floor-to-ceiling bookcase is home to over 1,000 rare books that customers can browse through. Some of the books in the collection even date back to 1857. You will find a number of books for sale too, from art, design, photography, poetry and more.

To keep you fueled, there is an array of coffee, small dishes, sharing platters and more. The dishes are created by Chef Chris who has taken inspiration from Mama Lulu’s own recipe book.

As for the cocktails, the bar offers a curation of boutique blends, small-batch organic grapes, and artisanal hops with signature cocktails that are twists on the classics.

Guests are invited to stay on late into the night where they enjoy a backdrop of tailored soundtracks carefully curated by Amirah who is a DJ herself. From Thursday to Sunday, the space will host local and international DJs. Stay tuned to their Instagram account for updates.

Lulu & The Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri 9am to 1am, Sat 11sm to 12am, closed on Sun, @lulus.bean

Images: Lulu & The Beanstalk