Whether you’re looking for a digital detox or just a day out with friends and family, these pocket-friendly board game cafes are the place to go.

These are our picks of the top 9 board game cafes in Dubai…

DICE Board Game Cafe

Located in the heart of Circle Mall JVC, all game fanatics can get involved in over 1,000 board games, puzzles and mandalas, costing only Dhs40 per person for unlimited usage. Guests won’t get hungry or parched, with an extensive menu of salads, burgers, pizzas, snacks, sharing platters, smoothies, milkshakes and of course – coffee.

Dice Board Game Cafe, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 582 0108, dice-cafe.com

Unwind

This café has a small yet artisanal menu with unorthodox sandwiches, coffees and desserts. It also has over 800 games, and the place is teeming with ‘game masters’ to help you pick a game and understand the rules. You can go one of three ways with your timings – Dhs18 for an hour and Dhs27 for two hours. Students are offered special rates of Dhs15 for an hour and Dhs24 for two, so long as they have proof of ID. You can choose to play all day for just Dhs35. If you need to refuel alongside your games, indulge in all-day breakfast, snacks, sandwiches, desserts, milkshakes speciality coffee. There are two branches to pick from: Hessa and Zabeel

Unwind, Hessa St, Al Barsha, Mon to Thurs 2.30pm to 12am, Fri 2.30pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 1am; Zabeel, near Zabeel Park, Mon to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri to Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 336 6611, @unwinddubai

Kefi

This venue believes books, board games and coffee are the perfect combination. Grab your besties and make your way down to this cosy venue for an afternoon of fun. Kefi has an array of offers, with Monday, Wednesday and Thursday availing a two-for-one offer with Dhs35 per couple on board games and weekends offering the standard rate of Dhs35. On Tuesdays, they host a ladies’ night that allows women to play for free and men with a 50 per cent discount.

Kefi, Tower 1, Al Mamzar, Dubai, 10am to 1am daily, Mon, Wed and Thur Dhs35 for two, Tues ladies free and men 50 per cent off, Fri to Sun Dhs35. Tel: (0)4 385 2888, kefi.ae

The Six

The Six is home to more than 1,000 games. You can pick a game for yourself or ask one of the resident experts for a recommendation. Each player must pay Dhs35 for an unlimited amount of game time. The café also has an extensive menu, so everybody is sure to find something to their liking.

The Six, Burj Vista, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 9am to 12am, Fri and Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 334 2666, @thesixcafe

Hive

A five-minute walk from Dubai Internet City metro station, Hive is a must-visit. Indulge in a freak shake and some unheard-of games at just Dhs15 for an hour. It’s Dhs25 for two hours and for unlimited game time, it’s Dhs35.

Hive, Onyx Tower 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)58 826 9077, @hiveboardgamecafe

The Workshop

Part concept store, part art gallery, part workspace, part café. That’s the Workshop. It’s got vegan and gluten-free options and a range of board games to treat yourself to. It’s roughly Dhs130 for a pair and you can stay as long as you want.

The Workshop, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 341 2595, @theworkshopdubai

Game Over Escape Rooms and Board Game Cafe

Whether you fancy a game, or just want a coffee, milkshake, or snack, this cafe is perfect. Game Over offers entertainment for colleagues, students, families, and adults alike through games for all ages. With a library of over 100 board games, there is a game for everyone. Order your drinks to play board games for free. As the name suggests, you can also indulge in an escape room experience.

dubai.escapegameover.ae

Public Cafe

Public Cafe is a great spot for friends to catch up over coffee and bites but they can also get a little competitive with a game or two.

Public Cafe, One Lake Plaza, Cluster T – Jumeirah Lake Towers, Tel: (0)4 451 9670. @public_cafe

The Hungry Monkey Dubai

This spot in Al Barsha is a barrel of laughs. Not only is it a bar with cool drinks, but it also has dancing, and plenty of board games to up the fun. Want to check the place out? Be sure to book in advance as tables are limited. It’s Dhs25 per person per hour if you just want to play a game but pick anything from the menu and you will be able to. play for free.

Donatello Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Near Mall Of The Emirates, Tel: (0)50 707 5307. @hungrymonkeydubai

