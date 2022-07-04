The gig will be his first performance in Dubai…

It’s time to warm up your vocal chords as the king of modern day ballads, Lewis Capaldi, is returning to the UAE later this year. After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai.

He will be taking over Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday November 24, 2022, it was revealed over the weekend.

The Someone You Loved hit-maker’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent spent 10 weeks at number one in the UK charts. His follow up singles Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait, achieved equally meteoric success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Calamari (@lewiscapaldi)

Famous for his outlandish Instagram stories, hilariously posing in various costumes, and writing some really great tunes, Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify.

Capaldi has been a little quiet on social media this year, after rising to euphoric levels of stardom in 2019, the down-to-earth artist announced he would take a break to focus on his next album. In January 2021, he teased on Twitter to say an album would be coming ‘later this year’, but hopefully this new gig announcement means that new tunes could be coming soon.

Tickets go on sale from tomorrow, Tuesday July 5, 2022, with ticket prices to be announced on the day. You’ll be able to get yours online at coca-cola-arena.com.

Image: Getty