Not the wurst announcement we’ve heard this summer…

News just in, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club will host the capital’s flagship incarnation of Germany’s most famous harvesty, hops-forward festival, Oktoberfest.

Traditionally it had been held on the green hills of Westin Abu Dhabi, but had taken a pandemic-related sabbatical for the past couple of years. Doesn’t take ein stein to figure out why that was a sensible policy.

Double Deutsch

But now it’s back, at a brand new venue — taking place between October 27 and November 6 on the equally serene green surrounds of Abu Dhabi City Golf Club. The 11 night event will feature ‘Abu Dhabi’s largest biergarten’, plenty of specialist ‘Europen meats’ to ‘Munchen’ and a bumper schedule of oompah music. Probably.

Just the (teu)tonic

The full details are still a little light on the ground with, we’re promised, more information to follow soon. But despite the drindl-ing amount of information currently available, it already feels like those two years of pent-up Oktoberfest are going to result in one of the biggest Bavarian events Abu Dhabi has seen.

Vintage venue, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club is of course based right in the heart of the city with an Al Mushrif post code. There’s a pavilion, courtesy of the adjacent equestrian club and extensive leisure facilities as part of the wider country club.

The website promises that ‘online reservations will open soon’ — so keep your herren on. We’ll update you as soon as we can.

