Found inside Abu Dhabi’s 1.2 billion US Dollar mega project, Reem Mall — Snow Abu Dhabi, what will be the region’s largest Snow Park is poised to unleash an avalanche of sub-zero shinanigans on the capital, very soon.

And, thanks to a post on the chill hub’s social media channels, we now know an exact date… June 8. So get ready to ski-daddle. Just slope on over this June.

It’s a Majid Al Futtaim Group endeavor and part of the wider Reem Mall construction — a 1.2 billion US Dollar retail mega project, that is almost a city in itself. Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

Reem Mall’s own journey to connecting with customers began in February 2022, with the opening of its first store, Carrefour. We had to wait a full year before the next big shutter raise, with Vox Cinemas dropping blockbusters and popping corn since February 2023. And since then the avalanche of new stores has just kept coming.

What can we expect at Snow Abu Dhabi?

What will almost certainly take the top spot on the list ways to stay chill in the capital’s summer season — Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering sub zero encounters with themed-characters and exciting experiences.

These are probably the most exciting snow facts that we’ve ploughed through in our research on the attraction.

There will be 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions spread over a 10,000 square feet area.

The temperature will be regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, and the slopes will be dusted in a snow capped coating to a depth of 500mm.

Confirmed attractions include two giant slides, one named ‘Ice and Floes Toboggan Race’ which sounds nice and gentle, and ‘Grauppel’s Summit Escape’ which sounds less so.

Rides include The Entry Plaza, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel and Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes, The Trolls Bowl, Drifts Downhill Run, and Snow Hares Bunny Hill and The Enchanted Tree (which will serve as a sort of central part of the story telling aspect of the park).

Snow Abu Dhabi dining experiences come in the form of The Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre, Ice Café, the Party Room and VIP Room.

