One of our favourite new leisure locations is about to get even more awesome…

Al Qana already presents a pretty robust collection of ‘take my money’ activities. In addition to an outstanding ensemble of world class restaurants and cafes, there is of course the Atlantian allure of The National Aquarium; the Grandiose Supermarket; Wellness Centre and gym, The Bridge; a scenic Marina; boat cruise; and alfresco food trucks.

But some of the best adventures are still yet to come. Here’s what we’re most excited for, and according to our sources, you might not have to wait too long to see it….

Cinemacity

One of the main family entertainment attractions will undoubtedly be the 15-screen Cinemacity. A massive movieplex that comes kitted out with fully reclining VIP seats, and Abu Dhabi’s largest cinema screen, coming in at a blockbusting 26 metres. Recent updates also include the news that a lively outdoor amphitheatre will also be positioned close to the cinema. Designed to host special events such as festivals, concerts and exhibitions. Alongside the amphitheatre, the waterfront will be equipped with the equipment to put on light and water spectaculars. In a response to one comment on this recent Instagram post asking whether the cinema would be open before the end of the month, the Al Qana social team replied ‘inshallah’.

Pixel

Pixel will be the largest gaming hub of its type in Abu Dhabi and include the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE). In addition to futuristic VR tech, the venue will also operate the first certified eSports (that’s competitive gaming for any noobs out there) academy in the region. The announcement of Pixel’s inclusion in the Al Qana development followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment and developer of Al Qana, and Karim Ibrahim, CEO of Robocom VR. Speaking about the news, Fouad Mashal said: “In line with our vision to bring world-class experience to Al Qana, our partnership with Robocom VR will position Pixel as one of the most sought-after VR and eSports destinations in the UAE.”

Adrenark

Adrenark is set to offer a wide range of fun and energy-expending facilities including a large indoor park. Adventuretainment activities will include wall-running; dodgeball; foam pit frolicking; trampoline double bouncing; parkour; ziplining; roller skating and more.

Restaurants

Grand Beirut

This will be the fourth UAE outlet of the popular Lebanese restaurant chain owned and operate by MBT Restaurant Management. The group has had a busy year, with new concepts Beirut Sur Mer and Raclette opening on Saadiyat Island to grand appraisal. The brand reputation for authenticity and consistency makes this announcement worth getting very excited about.

Pinky Fish

Yet another concept from MBT Restaurant Management, this seafood focused diner promises a “unique signature interactive tableside experiences”. We don’t know for sure, but from the whispers we’ve heard, it sounds like this menu will have a Mediterranean flavour. Could we see plateless servings of paellea, like a sort of European version of the Dampa serving ritual? We can’t wait to find out.

