16 Sunday brunches to check out in Dubai this weekend

Round the weekend off in style…

If you’re looking for a top way to spend the last day of the weekend, check out these Sunday brunches in Dubai, with plenty of food, free-flowing drinks and entertainment.

Myrra

The newly launched “Finde En Familia” brunch at Myrra is an ode to long, lazy family lunches that are a ritual in Spain. On the menu, Mediterranean comfort foods and Spanish classics like pollo a la brasa, marinated baby chicken; vegetable moussaka; and traditional chicken and beef or seafood paellas. The menu also offers a selection of sweet desserts to share.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs300 house, Dhs350 premium. Tel: (0)4 770 1433, myrrarestaurant.com

El Sur

Ideal for those looking to lie-in on a Sunday morning, the Sunday siesta brunch at El Sur starts at the leisurely time of 12.30pm. Across a three-hour package, diners are treated to a selection of tapas, rice dishes and paella, all designed to be shared.

El Sur, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs250 house, Dhs199 soft, Dhs70 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, elsurdubai.com

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Armani/Mediterraneo

Bringing a breezy feel to relaxed yet refined weekend dining is the Sunday Brunch at Armani/Mediterraneo, which offers delectable dishes from the sun-drenched shores of Spain, Italy and Greece to take you straight to your favourite European escape. Kick things off with plates piled high from the raw seafood and oyster bar, then move to colourful Arabic mezze, or enjoy brunch the traditional way, with classic breakfast eggs cooked every way you can imagine. Brunch dishes also include a collection of signature dishes from Armani/Amal, Armani/Hashi and Armani/Ristorante, meaning whatever cuisine you’re craving, it’s covered at this spectacular new Sunday brunch.

Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs399 soft beverages, Dhs499 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 888 3666, armanihoteldubai.com

February 30

One of our favourite new Dubai beach bars, February 30 adds a new Sunday brunch to its roster of events this weekend. The four-hour package pairs sharing plates of crispy beef, seared salmon and shrimp tempura, with an a la carte choice of main: think Chilean seabass, grilled chicken or an Angus beef burger with a choice of dessert, with free-flowing drinks and a live DJ set.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs325 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, february30dubai.com

The Lighthouse, Dubai Design District

The Lighthouse’s original outpost in Dubai Design District (also now found at Time Out Market, Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates) serves up a sharing-style brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Available from 12pm to 4pm, the generous menu includes seven starters, eight mains and four desserts – so come hungry. Brand new dishes include crisp halloumi with homemade tomato jam, yuzu lobster po’boy and cacio e pepe with onsen egg.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Design District, corner of building 6, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs525 Champagne. Tel: (04) 422 6024, thelighthouse.ae

Sunday Roast at the Ritz, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sunday Roast Family Brunch (@sundayroastattheritz)

Sunday is a day to be spent with family, and The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has the perfect family-friendly Sunday roast brunch for you. Run by Family Brunch Dubai, tuck into huge selection of Sunday roast items and an array of European or Arabic cuisine, with plenty to entertain the little ones whilst the adults catch up. Child-friendly activities include face painting, a princess singer, art and crafts, balloon bender, magician, and DJ. The brunch takes place inside the restaurant during the summer, and will extend to the sunken garden once the cooler temperatures return

Café Belge at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs315 soft, Dhs415 house, Dhs515 prosecco, children aged between 4 and 11 is Dhs150, and under threes eat free. Tel: (0)4 372 2777. @sundayroastattheritz

Caviar Kaspia

Caviar Kaspia bring a more traditional take to the weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday. The Parisian-inspired DIFC hotspot presents four courses of fine French fare for Dhs375, inclusive of a hot beverage and choice of mocktail or cocktail. Served up to the toe-tapping tunes spun by Kaspia’s resident DJ, expect freshly baked viennoiseries with homemade jams followed by Kaspia’s signature beef carpaccio and delicately fried chicken served with lemon mayonnaise. Then pick eggs cooked to order: whether your brunch dish of choice is scrambled eggs, eggs À la Coque, eggs Benedict, or mimosa eggs, all served either with Oscietra caviar or smoked salmon. Mains include a stuffed croissant with cured beef or a buckwheat risotto, followed by desserts of pain perdu with wild berries and whipped mascarpone, the Rosewater Milk Cake or a stack of fluffy pancakes.

Caviar Kaspia, Gate Village Building 2, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs375. Tel: (0)4 243 5633, kaspiadubai.com

Mimi Kakushi

As the brunch bunch move indoors for the summer, Mimi Kakushi is the perfect spot to enjoy fine fare and master mixology in a stunning setting. Offering three-hour packages between 12pm and 4pm, citrus salt edamame and picked yuzu daikon will accompany you from the get-go as you prepare for the feast that lies ahead. Next up you’ll see the table filled with sushi and ceviches, before a round of hot starters. If Asian cuisine is one of your favourites, you’ll struggle to choose between the main courses. There’s marinated black cod with citrus miso sauce, as well as grilled salmon with green chili sauce, glazed corn-fed baby chicken, sesame sweet garlic grilled Angus fillet and wild seasonal mushrooms with umami-laden seaweed butter. Finally, save space for Mimi Kakushi’s selection of desserts and we promise you’ll have no regrets.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, brunch 12pm to 4pm, three-hour packages available, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs415 soft, Dhs570 house, Dhs728 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Carna

For a multi-course dining experience, Carna serves up a Sunday roast brunch with packages from Dhs295. It kicks off with Posh starters – including smoked salmon with shallots, capers, lemons and chives, a prawn cocktail salad, and the deliciously vintage melon and bresola. Then you’ll receive the main event: carved beef rump, roasted vegetables, potatoes (both roasted and mashed) and enormous Yorkshire puddings. Adding their take on more unusual sides – a pan of crispy Brussels sprouts, grilled Portobello mushrooms, and a miniature Francessina pie with veal belly, and beef cheek.

74th floor, Carna, SLS Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (054) 705 8198. @carnadubai

Folly

If you’re looking for a Sunday brunch that ticks all the boxes: delectable dishes, slick service and toe-tapping live music, you need to book Folly’s new weekend feast. The package runs from 1pm to 4pm, and alongside three hours of drinks, you’ll get to sample three rounds of Folly favourites. Designed to be enjoyed in multiple courses and shared tapas style, it’s the perfect menu for a brunch. The same deal is available on Saturdays too.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

Lo+Cale

For a casual affair, check out Lo+Cale, which you’ll find in the heart of the Dubai Marina. It’s a great one for foodies, with a huge choice of food including breakfast classics, Sunday roast favorites, plus roast duck, beef brisket and mac’n’cheese, a huge cheese display and desserts including profiteroles, pavlova and chocolate pudding. You’ll be serenaded by the smooth sounds of Australian guitarist and singer, Joshua McCartney, as you enjoy brunch in the restaurant or alfresco on the terrace with Dubai Marina views. Throw in free-flowing beverages and you’ve got yourself a super Sunday.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft beverages, Dhs249 beers and wines, Dhs299 including bubbles. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

La Cantine

La Cantine du Faubourg is a trip to Paris without jetting to France. A Sunday (and Saturday) affair, book yourself in for the legendary 105 Brunch and you won’t be disappointed. Pick a three-hour time slot between 12pm and 5pm and enjoy a plethora of delicious dishes. An ode to traditional Parisienne brunches, dishes include elevated breakfast favourites like truffle scrambled eggs on toast, French toast and eggs benedict with a whipped hollandaise, plus La Cantine signatures such as grilled octopus, caramelized chicken and catch of the day.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, 3-hour packages, 12pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dsh345 soft, Dhs465 house, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 3527 105, lacantine.ae

Prime68 Steakhouse

If you love a top-quality Sunday roast, you’ll love the offer at longstanding steakhouse, Prime68. Taking place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, with incredible views from the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, this five-course set menu includes caesar salad, soup, an appetizer, and choices of main course with lamb, beef, or chicken. Round things off on a sweet note with a family-style sharing platter of desserts.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft beverages, Dhs375 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. marriott.com

Social Distrikt

You might also like 5 new party brunches in Dubai perfect for birthdays

Vibrant new Palm Jumeirah hotspot Social Distrikt has a wallet-friendly Sunday brunch that’s perfect for seeing off the weekend in style. Dishes include a chef’s selection of sushi, greek salad and Doctor pepperoni pizza followed by a loaded doner kebab, chicken quesadilla, meatball spaghetti and Gambas Al Ajillo (sauteed shrimp), complete with a fresh flavourful mango sorbet and assortment of cakes. You can throw it back to the good old days with a mix of 80’s, 90’s, RnB hits and noughties tracks spun by the DJ.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. @social.distrikt

Surf Club

Surf Club invites guests to soak up the sun at its beach brunch every Sunday, with the ‘toes in the sand’ experience running from 1pm to 5pm offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes. Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai

Images: Provided