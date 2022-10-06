Something we know all Abu Dhabi residents can agree on, is brunch…

This concept is taken to a new level across the emirate and is no longer confined to a time of day or cuisine. From party brunches to lavish spreads, we have compiled the ultimate Abu Dhabi brunch guide for 2022…

What are the best brunches in Abu Dhabi in 2022?

Friday

Brick

This stunning evening rooftop brunch welcomes the sunset every Friday with delicious Mediterranean and Arabic dishes from the rustic woodfire oven. The new season welcomes live food and beverage stations and an enchanting illusionist artist to provide entertainment for the evening.

Brick Rooftop Kitchen and Bar, Aloft Hotel National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs255 for soft drinks, Dhs525 for house drinks. @brick.abudhabi

Mykonos

Mykonos sits on a charming and serene beachfront setting, with lavishly appointed interiors and vast outdoor seating. And its Friday night brunch is one of the best in the city for sundowners. Between 7pm and midnight, guests can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks as well as an array of international dishes such as sushi, salads and fresh cuts straight from the barbecue. There is plenty of live entertainment, too.

Mykonos, Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Fri 7pm to midnight (three-hour package), Dhs299 with house drinks. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

Saturday

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

It’s time to immerse yourself in a brunch with a side order of wilderness. Bag a seat on the outdoor terrace and tuck into a selection of dishes, along with the sounds of birds from the nearby mangroves, which extend as far as the eye can see at this luxury hotel. The buffet includes a selection of starters, salads, meats, seafood, and Asian-style plates.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Salam Street, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs445 with house drinks, Dhs650 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @anantaraeasternmangroves

Bab Al Qasr

Enjoy the perfect day out with the family at Artisan Kitchen. Experience a healthy international brunch that is carefully prepared and served with passion. Live cooking stations and entertainment ensure that this brunch will provide you and your family with happy memories together.

Artisan Kitchen, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks. Tel: (056) 992 2078. babalqasr.com

Belgian Café

The Santé Brunch is a casual yet fun afternoon in this European-style pub. Mussels are the name of the game here, though for those who don’t possess a penchant for shellfish, there is plenty of other seafood, a roast carvery platter, grills and more. Book a spot on the expansive outdoor terrace, enjoy the free-flowing drinks and a lively atmosphere while listening to live music.

Belgian Café, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, KingAbdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: 800 423 463. @belgiancafead

CuiScene

Seafood on ice, live cooking stations and a room full of artsy desserts, the spread is an assortment of cuisines that include fresh pastas from Marco’s Italian restaurant, a sandwich station and a variety of French cheeses. Prosecco on tap, while not included in the price, makes for a fabulous day out.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295. fairmont.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

This eatery is warm, inviting and family-friendly; it is also a previous winner of the Best Italian at the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards. The a la carte brunch is paired with a good selection of drinks, expect a strong line-up of traditional dishes from the Mediterranean nation – and yes, that means plenty of pasta and pizza. Children are welcome and can enjoy half-price packages or dine for free if aged under six.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Capital Centre, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs240 with bubbly, Dhs90 kids aged six to 12, free kids under six. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. @pearlrotana

Dai Pai Dong

The Yum Cha brunch at this high-end restaurant is a must for lovers of Cantonese cooking. The four-hour affair offers delectable dumplings and dim sum, roasted duck, a live hot pot station and more. It’s a relaxed atmosphere and youngsters are welcome, too.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 5588. @daipaidongad

Fairways

Bubbalicious brunch is a UAE stalwart, for good reason. It’s a hit with brunchers year in, year out who indulge in a vast array of world cuisines, including roasts and grills, sushi and mezze and one of the biggest collections of cheese you’ll find anywhere in Abu Dhabi. There are drink stations dotted around, a spectacular dessert corner and a buzzing atmosphere it’s worth checking ahead to see if the hotel is running a promotion with free pool access.

Fairways, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks,Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs595 with bubbly, Dhs125 kids aged six to 12, free kids under six. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. fairwaysabudhabi.com

Filini Garden

The garden brunch at this Italian spot offers excellent food at even better value. There is an air-conditioned terrace with fine views and live entertainment. Dishes include pasta, pizza and meats, with a special dessert bar to round things off. Afternoons kick off at 12.30pm, followed by an after-brunch party beginning at 4pm with packages from Dhs99.

Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Yas Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs139 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs299 with sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @filinigarden

Garage

Recognised at the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2022, this party brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and demands guests go B.I.G. or go home. Brunch in Garage is one to dig out the glad rags for and dust off the dance moves. A huge open kitchen rolls out an eclectic range of dishes – think grilled chicken skewers to sushi – with a dedicated tap wall and fireworks on special occasions.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 food only, Dhs379 with house drinks, Dhs529 with sparkling drinks. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. garageabudhabi.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Unforgettable sea views pair with east meets west cuisine in this contemporary setting. Live cooking stations and dishes from across the globe are all available at White. Music and fun activities mean that this brunch has a little bit of something for everyone. This will truly be a memorable experience for you and your family to enjoy.

White, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs475 for house drinks, Dhs600 for premium drinks, 50 per cent off for kids 6-11, kids below six eat free. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Las Brisas

As the opulent Emirates Palace continues its transformation under Mandarin Oriental, its restaurants have been given a shake-up. Las Brisas’ breezy terrace and pool complex offers unrivalled sunset views, a huge tiki-torch bonfire, bongo drums and a chic Bali feel. Food is predominantly Latin, though expect fresh oysters, tuna ceviche, grilled seafood, and towering desserts. Access to the pool is also included.

Las Brisas, Emirates Palace, Corniche Road, last Saturday of every month 5.30pm to 10pm, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @emiratespalace

Kishi

Head on down to Kishi for an authentic alfresco Japanese experience. With offerings that come from the finest west Tokyo cuisine. A sushi bar and a teppan grill means that the dining experience highlight Japanse culture and traditions in the most delicious way possible.

Kishi, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dha149 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with selected spirits, Dhs75 for children 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 656 5630. alforsan.com

Kuzbara

The AUH brunch is a world tour of big flavours. It focuses on the three elements for every memorable brunch: good food, good drinks and good times. It’s a travel themed international buffet brunch with stops in Asia, Europe the Americas and beyond – your fare also includes entertainment, fun party games and a live DJ taking guests on a multi-stop itinerary through sound. Not ready for the post holiday blues? There is a two-hour post-brunch deal at Velocity Sports Bar, too.

Kuzbara, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs265 with soft drinks, Dhs385 with house drinks, Dhs425 with sparkling, Dhs100 kids aged six to 12, free kids under six. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Mezze

The Royal Brunch runs between 12.30pm and 4pm and showcases a wealth of Middle Eastern and Asian dishes. Expect live cooking stations throughout the buffet-style brunch. Entry comes with discounted access to the vast pool, too, at Dhs80 for adults and Dh60 for kids. It means you can spend the afternoon digesting in the corner or burn off your fourth plate of puds with some laps in the enormous, sea-facing waters.

Mezze, The Royal M Hotel, Al Bateen Marina King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs419 with house drinks, Dhs599 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 777 1171. royalmhotels.com

Nahaam

This is one of the city’s most boujee brunches hosted in the stylish, beach-facing restaurant Nahaam. Be sure to grab a table outside by the pool and enjoy the calming backdrop of the Corniche alongside elegant dishes including seafood, ceviche, salads, meats, home-fired pizza and a carvery station.

Nahaam, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

With vegan fare, a kid’s entertainment corner, oyster shucking, DIY desserts, live singers and free-flowing drinks, there is something for everyone at this Saturday party. There are alfresco seats, so book ahead to guarantee a spot and enjoy the buzz of a service in full swing.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs475 with house drinks, Dhs695 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

Siddharta Lounge

This dinner and a show-style evening mixes live entertainment with the refined dishes visitors come to expect from Siddharta Lounge. Soak in the sunset views from your elevated perch, with the magical lights of Yas Bay twinkling below. It is one of the coolest rooftops in town, serving pretty plates and creative drinks.

Siddharta Lounge, Trilogy by Buddha Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450with house drinks. Tel: (0)50 601 1194. @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Sim Sim

The Market Brunch is back from October 15 but don’t even think about wearing a belt because food is king here. Seafood lovers can opt for fresh catch of the day including tuna steaks and lobster, carnivores can dig into enormous beef ribs or an even bigger joints of beef wellington, there is an excellent cheese and breads counter, salads, mezze, curries, sushi, Mexican and more. It’s finished with a towering corner of puds combined with a breezy outdoor terrace, great tunes and a relaxed atmosphere.

Sim Sim, Rotana Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks), Dhs515 with house drinks, Dhs615 with bubbly, Dhs195 kids aged six to 11, free kids under six. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana

Stills

If you spend Monday to Friday daydreaming about the weekend, Saturdays at Stills are for you. The aptly named Daydream Brunch offers barbecue galore, with multiple stations dishing out freshly grilled meats and burgers, there’s also a selection of buffets, kid’s menu, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment. Brunch ends at 4pm, however a Dhs150 happy hour package runs until 9pm.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs269 with house drinks, Dhs69 kids aged six to 12, free kids under six. Tel: (0)2 656 3000. @stillsyasisland

West Bay Lounge

Weekends are made to be spent soaking in breezy sea views and they’re served around-the-clock at this stunning spot. There are pop-up bars, live entertainment and rolling dishes served alongside ocean vistas on the vast terrace. There is a dedicated kid’s corner, too, with 50 per cent off for youngsters. Best of all? Brunch can be upgraded to include access to the pools and private beach.

West Bay Lounge, Radisson Blu Lounge, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks and resort access. Tel: (0)2 692 4375. westbayabudhabi.com

Sunday

Annex

The Amapiano Brunch prioritises music on a Sunday evening, with live DJs spinning a mix of jazz, house, electronica and afrobeats. It also shares the ever-popular amapiano genre straight from the streets of South Africa. The four-hour brunch also offers delicious free-flowing bites and beverages to keep your energy and rhythm fuelled up throughout the night.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sun 5pm to 9pm, Dhs288 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi