These burgers look like they require an unhinged jaw…

A fan of burgers in Dubai? There’s plenty to choose from and you of course have your favourites, but we have put together a list of spots that offer up a unique set of burgers – from flavour to size and beyond.

Here are four of the most outrageous burgers in Dubai you got to try.

Black Tap

You probably know them for milkshakes – the ones that have an entire slice of cake as toppings? But the restaurant behind the Instagrammable shakes, Black Tap, also has a list of craft burgers that take the cake. Their new ‘Gulf Burger’ includes a prime beef patty, zaatar, marinated halloumi, and a pesto mayo and it’s served with a choice of regular fries, sweet potato fries or a house salad.

Black Tap, various locations across Dubai, blacktapme.com, @blacktapdubai

Double Like Burger & Lobster

The self-proclaimed ‘trend setting’ rib burger is a meat lover’s dream. The bone-in burger from Double Tap is outrageous – size-wise. At Dhs79, it is drenched in garlic aioli and onion jam, and served with fries. Double Like also has the option of a triple patty bacon and cheeseburger. As if a single patty wasn’t enough…

Double Like Burger & Lobster, Jumeriah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, open Sun to Wed from 12pm to 12am and Thurs to Sat from 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 339 7050, @doublelike.ae

Machu Picchu

Oozing with South American flavour, Machu Picchu burgers are a Peruvian dream. Machu Picchu’s own name signature burger is a wagyu beef patty burger topped with traditional Criolla salad and rocoto mayo, as well as crispy potato sticks. The flavour profile of this burger will give a taste of true authentic Peruvian-style food which, by the way, is pure deliciousness.

Machu Picchu, Shop no 6, 523 Jumeriah Street, Jumeriah, open Sun to Thurs from 12pm to 2am and Fri and Sat from 12pm to 3am, Tel (0)4 397 1808, @machupicchudubai

SMK – Smoked Meat Kitchen

Slow smoked over English oak, Smoked Meat Kitchen upholds its name with melt-in-your-mouth tender meat. These burgers and sandwiches are excessive in both size and flavour. The smoked chicken buns are coated in sauces with different flavours for you to choose from. There are branches in City Walk and in Dar Wasl. They both have different menus making it a great excuse to dine out twice.

SMK – Smoked Meat Kitchen, various locations across Dubai, smk-uae.com, @smk.eatmeatrepeat

Images: Social and Supplied