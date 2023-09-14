For when singing in the shower isn’t enough…

Sometimes you need to let loose and tap into your inner popstar. We’ve rounded up the top seven karaoke venues in Dubai to unleash your inner Gaga.

Boom Battle Bar

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk

The low down: The newest chip on the block of entertainment bars is Boom Battle Bar, and the karaoke offering there is quite impressive. Book private sessions at the BOOM BOX Private Karaoke and choose from 100,000 songs to belt your heart out. One 60 minute session will cost you Dhs395 per booth, and you can have up to 15 people at a time. On-point belters and ear drum melters – all are welcome.

Best for: Big, big groups

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 4pm to 2am, @boom.dxb

UBK

Where: JLT

The low down: Warm up your vocal cords and have your favourite hits at the ready as UBK has recently opened a new karaoke room which is open every day of the week. With an array of packages that can accommodate both large and small parties, you and your friends can sing to your heart’s content for two hours for Dhs149 per person getting you unlimited house drinks, or Dhs199 per person with unlimited house drinks and four bites.

Best for: friends looking for a good time

UBK, Mövenpick, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 2am daily, Dhs149 for two hours with unlimited drinks, Dhs199 with unlimited drinks and four bites.Tel: (0)4 438 0000, @ubkdubai

Mr Miyagi’s

Where: Media One Hotel

The lowdown: Unwind after a long week of work at this karaoke night brunch. Smash out some classics while indulging in elite Asian delicacies from 7pm until 10pm for Dhs249, which includes three courses and unlimited drinks.

Best for: People just looking to have a good time.

Mr. Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Friday night brunch, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs249 for three courses and unlimited drinks. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagis.xyz

Hibiki Karaoke Lounge

Where: Hyatt Regency

The lowdown: The hotel offers the Hibiki Karaoke Music Lounge, the first authentic Karaoke lounge in Dubai. Hibiki offers guests the chance to sing in front of an audience or in the privacy of one of two themed private rooms which hold a capacity of 12 or 20 people with a minimum spend. These are fitted with individual, state-of-the-art, high-tech sound, CD-ROM karaoke units.

Best for: A gathering of family and friends for a melodious evening with a selection of beverages and snacks.

Hyatt Regency, Al Khaleej Road, Dubai, Tues to Sun 7pm to 2am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 209 6914. hibikilounge.com

Lucky Voice

Where: Barsha Heights

The lowdown: There’s lots to love about this Barsha Heights bar: live music, a daily happy hour, a sweet ladies’ night… oh, and private karaoke pods. There’s a huge list of tracks that you select from an on-screen menu, including pre-made themed playlists (such as ’80s and ’90s) so you don’t even have to stress out about choosing the right song. This will cost Dhs42 for one hour and Dhs62 for two hours from Sunday to Thursday, with Friday and Saturday costing Dhs53 for one hour and Dhs84 for two.

Best for: Groups of friends with varying degrees of karaoke love. Lucky Voice is a fun destination in its own right, so you can easily hang out at the bar while the singers in the group enjoy the pods.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Saturday 1pm to 3am, remaining days 5pm to 3am, Tel: (800) 582 59. luckyvoice.ae

ZRoom Karaoke

Where: The Pointe

The lowdown: It’s a luxury nightlife karaoke experience. Revel in a lively atmosphere driven by electric performances from professional live singers, dancers, fire eaters and aerial artists, while enjoying a Slavic Mediterranean menu.

Best for: Party people!

The Pointe, West Side, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 7pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 582 9333. zroom.ae

Maiden Shanghai

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

The lowdown: It’s a private karaoke room armed with gourmet Chinese food and artisan drinks. With the best skyline view in Dubai, this 1920’s Shanghai inspired restaurant spreads over three floors and has a stunning outdoor terrace lounge, exclusive private dining rooms, and a picturesque main restaurant with buzzing bar. Packages start from Dhs199.

Best for: Groups and celebrations

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm to 12am Mon and Tues, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 12am Wed and Sun, Thurs12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 12am and Fri 12.30 to 3.30 and 7pm to 1am. From Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Social and Unsplash