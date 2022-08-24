One of Dubai’s most loved attractions is returning in less than two months…

As we slowly but surely come to an end of the summer season, there are a number of things we can look forward to doing in Dubai: dining alfresco, glamping and of course, the very many fun outdoor activities. A popular spot is Dubai Miracle Garden. And we have good news, it’s returning for a new season in October.

The colourful garden always opens its doors during the cooler season and shuts after six to seven months when it starts to get warmer – around May. Usually, this is for two reasons: to add new flowers and the second is to put up its new attractions. Yep, an attraction within an attraction.

Last year, Dubai Miracle Garden opened up Smurfs Village – the home of the small, blue creatures who live in a community of mushroom-shaped houses in their own harmonious village. Visitors were able to explore a forest of mushroom houses, snap up photos of the Smurf topiaries (plant sculptures) and enjoy a number of Smurf activities.

What can we expect in the new season?

As of now, Dubai Miracle Garden has not announced what wow-worthy plans it has in store for the new season, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

What we do hope to see when we return though, is the return of good ol’ floral masterpieces such as the iconic Emirates A380 the world’s largest flower structure, the floating lady, teddy bear and more.

In the past, Dubai Miracle Garden has rightfully earned Guinness World Records for its beautiful displays. Its latest award was in 2019 when the park in collaboration with Disney celebrated the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with an 18-metre floral Mickey Mouse statue. It was made up of almost 100,000 flowers and weighs close to 35 tonnes.

We can’t wait to find out what’s going on behind those closed doors. And of course, we will let you know as soon as we know.

