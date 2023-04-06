Hope you’re nearly done with your ‘Things to do at Global Village’ list…

It feels like yesterday Global Village Dubai opened its doors, but this was way back in October 2022. Fast forward seven months later, and Dubai residents and visitors now have less than four weeks to check out the 27th season of the multicultural family destination.

There’s always a reason to visit Global Village. There is an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family. For shoppers, it’s a one-stop shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

If you have visited before, take note as Global Village has a number of new experiences, meaning every visit will see you doing or trying something new and exciting.

Haven’t visited yet? Here’s what’s new at Global Village Dubai…

Attractions

House of Fear

Set to leave you quaking in your boots, House of Fear is probably the region’s scariest haunted house experience. A team of actors work across nine experiences in the 660 square metre space, immersing guests in knee-trembling settings including a haunted cemetery and a screaming tree.

Diggers Lab

Fond of Diggers Lab in Abu Dhabi? You can check it out at Global Village where children of all ages can take on a hydraulic digger experience. Budding little builders will take control of operating diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery.

New additions at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

This popular Odditorium is back for a fourth year, with 50 new exhibits to check out. New oddities to admire include a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and a brand new photo opportunity in the Torture Chamber gallery.

Pavilions and beyond

Global Village is home to 27 pavilions (to celebrate its 27th season) but there are plenty of countries that are not represented. Enter ‘Road of Asia,’ which gives visitors a chance to experience these fantastic countries and what they have to offer.

A total number of 13 countries are represented here in over 40 kiosks. The countries participating are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Ramadan Market

If you are visiting over Ramadan, make sure you visit the Ramadan night market. There will be live oud players and harpists and more entertainment, plus a spot where you can break your fast and enjoy suhoor.

Entertainment

Global Village had a range of new shows this season from performers to stunt shows, street entertainment and more. This year, visitors had the chance to see performances by Tinie Tempah, Raye and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance. For a list of upcoming performances at Global Village, head to this link here.

As of now, Global Village has not announced if there will be any special performances during the closing, but we are keeping a close eye on any annoucements for the big night.

Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, @globalvillageuae