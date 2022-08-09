Our favourite weekend-long party is back!

**BOOK YOUR ROOM NOW**

The What’s On Lock In is back, and this time, we’re taking our epic weekend-long bash to The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle from September 3 to 4.

‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs699 brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie.

You’ll enjoy early check-in, free treatments for boys and girls, brunch followed by an after-party, before you retreat to your room for a good night’s sleep. In the morning, you’ll enjoy breakfast, more activities, and some poolside fun before you checkout. And if you want to stay on, the hotel has sorted out a great plan for this, too.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Saturday, September 3

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in. Then there’s a quick orientation session where you will be handed your wristbands and itinerary and then you are free to check out the fun activities we have lined up for you.

For the lads, Bristles and Mane will be offering free beard trims and quick cuts and for the ladies, Cutting Edge Salon will glam you up with braids and shimmer strands and some pretty nail art. If you prefer henna, head to Henna by Z for some non-permanent tattoo art. For some pampering, Rayya Wellness will leave you feeling relaxed and ready to go with neck and back massages. For pre-brunch shopping, you’ll also find JR Organics showcasing their affordable sustainable personal care and grooming products.

From here, you can head on to brunch which takes place at Village Bistro between 1pm and 4pm. We’ve hooked you up with the house beverage package and some great entertainment and live music. And if your favourite flavours are a taste for adventure, our friends at TEP Factor will be back with more opportunities to flex your brain and braun. Want an Instagrammable treat (or two)? Spot the Sugargram pink cupcakery on wheels by the pool or if prefer an ice-cool treat, Nicecream will be serving up their delicious and healthy (yes, healthy!) Instagrammable ice creams.

Post brunch, party on at Sante Ria Bar from 5pm to 7pm where we’ve sorted you out with five free drinks because we’re nice like that. Want to stay on? You can enjoy happy hour deals until 9pm, and 20 per cent off food and drink after 9pm.

Sunday, September 4

After a good night’s sleep in your room, the next day you’ll have a laidback breakfast back at Village Bistro between 7am and 9am.

If you’re looking for an artistic start to your day, ARTFem will be hosting a tote bag painting workshop at 9.30am. The creative session is open to all abilities, but do note, that you will need to register in advance to nab one of the limited spots available.

Those puzzle-possessed enigma merchants, TEPfactor, are back for more on Sunday. This time around they’re bringing contraptions from their brand new (What’s On approved) BoxedIn adventure — encapsulating all the phenomenal thrill of an escape room challenge, in an itty bitty space.

From here on you can laze by the pool where you can avail of a beverage package as you soak in the sun. Pick the house package for Dhs150 or the premium package for Dhs250 – both packages come with unlimited drinks. Want food? Pay Dhs200 to add on food to the house package before check out at 2pm.

If you don’t want to head back to reality, a further Dhs149 secures you a late checkout at 6pm. All What’s On Lock In guests can avail of the food or drink package from one of the above options to keep you company.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: The First Collection is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and book your room now.

Images: Provided