Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Maria Sharapova

This retired Russian tennis queen is a face we all recognise – Sharapova was the queen of the court for nearly 20 years. The sporting superstar was spotted vacationing in the capital, experiencing the quintessential desert safari, going dune bashing, quad biking and doing other exciting safari activities.

Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign

The hip-hop duo took to the stage at BRED Abu Dhabi and brought the house down, performing to a packed audience of listeners. The megastars brought all the culture and more to the exclusive, highly-anticipated event.

Samantha Faiers

The British TV personality and businesswoman, known most popularly for being a star on The Only Way Is Essex from 2010 to 2014, was spotted holidaying in Dubai this past week, and was all around town. She attended the Dolce & Gabbana x Ounass pop-up at Cloud 22, dined at Milos and was seen at Atlantis The Royal. Holiday goals, if we do say so ourselves.

Olivia Bowen

The British television star, reality personality and former Love Island contestant has been vacationing in Dubai these past two weeks, sharing sweet snaps of her family holiday at Atlantis, The Palm on her social media. She stayed at the hotel for the duration of her holiday, and was spotted sightseeing by the Burj Khalifa as well.

