Public school students and teachers can get a free Covid-19 PCR test this weekend before school starts…

Parents, as we know the NCEMA recently announced students (aged 12 and over) and teachers require a negative PCR result before returning to school on Monday. But you won’t have to worry about forking out for a PCR test if your children are enrolled at any of the schools listed by the Emirates School Establishment (ESE) on Twitter.

حرصا على سلامة الطلبة والكوادر التربوية، مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي تؤكد على ضرورة حصول الطلبة والكوادر التربوية على نتيجة فحص سلبية لكوفيد 19 بحد أقصى 96 ساعة من بدء أول يوم دراسي، للاطلاع على المراكز يرجى الضغط على الرابطhttps://t.co/SBNjnoaaOE pic.twitter.com/84zWcDYyRN — مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي (@ese_ae) August 23, 2022

Free PCR tests will be offered to all public school teachers and students (aged 12 and over), from Thursday August 25 to Sunday August 28, before the start of the academic year on Monday August 29.

Mobile testing centres have been established at 226 public schools across the country, including 189 school in Dubai and the northern emirates, and 37 centres in Abu Dhabi schools. See the full list of public schools here.

According to The National, as per the current rules, private school students in Dubai aren’t required to take a PCR test before returning to class if they’ve travelled over the summer. Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), who is in charge of issuing guidelines for Dubai’s private schools, is yet to announce any further updates, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.