Experience the breathtaking Cappadocia right here…

Loved the Saddle Cafe imitation of Capri last year? Well, this year will be no different as the cafe has launched its summer campaign for 2022 and it’s based on the lovely Cappadocia in Turkey.

The completely revamped branch at Al Wasl Road is filled with hot air balloons. But this is only one piece of the puzzle for this campaign. Saddle has also transformed its uniforms, packaging, and overall customer experience to make people feel like they took a trip abroad.

What is the special summer flavour?

The 2022 flavour is Baklava. It comes in two forms, a classic homemade baklava ice cream, or a slightly fancy pistachio version. The filo pastry cup, ice cream, baklava, and pistachio filo stick are all made fresh on a daily basis for the perfect flavour.

What else is on Saddle’s menu?

While we could have just ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner, that may not be everyone’s style. That’s not an issue for Saddle, who also offer specialty croissants, sourdough toasts, brioche burgers, granola and more.

Beverages include coffees, teas, matcha, shakes, and juices… the list is endless.

Where can you find Saddle Cafe?

There’s a Saddle everywhere! Dubai hosts three locations at Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Last Exit Al Qudra and Al Wasl road. Abu Dhabi has two at Hudariyat Island and Khalifa City. Al Ain’s got two more, and you can also catch one in Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah.

There’s another way…

If you’re too comfortable in the cool of your home, Saddle Cafe actually offers a delivery service for the summer flavours as well. It comes with easy steps for assembly as well as everything you’ll need to put it together, including cutlery and bowls.

With summer almost at an end, be sure to visit Saddle’s Cappadocia before it’s too late…

Various locations across UAE including Dubai, Ajman, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Sharjah, Weekdays 7am to 1am, Weekends 7am to 2am. saddledubai.com

Images: Saddle Cafe