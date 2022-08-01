From ice-cream cakes to ice lollies and more…

Fancy an icy treat to help you cool off? These spots in Dubai will deliver the cool goods right to your door, so you don’t have to stress about getting to the store.

Here are 9 spots for home-delivered icy treats…

3Fils

Home-grown Dubai restaurant, 3Fils has an ice cream box from its at-home range and it looks absolutely delicious. The box includes two signature flavours – African powerhouse for chocolate lovers and Madagascar vanilla which is made using only the finest and freshest vanilla beans. You can get creative with the selection of toppings that come along in the box from biscuit crumble, fresh berries, scrumptious sauces and more. It also includes a stainless steel ice cream scoop.

3Fils, order via Instagram chat, @3.fils

House of Pops

If you’re after a healthy icy treat, consider House of Pops. The fruit pops here are made from real fruit, are light, rich in fibre and free from preservatives, soy and gluten. They come in a number of different flavours including coconut, pineapple, watermelon, tropical, mango, and more. They cost Dhs20 a pop, or spend Dhs150 for the Happiness Box and get 10 pops of your choice.

House of Pops, available on Deliveroo, @HouseofPops

Scoopi

The Dubai-based gourmet ice cream cafe serves up some of the most memorable scoops we’ve seen. The ice cream is created using liquid nitrogen and the finest ingredients, including cream from Denmark, handpicked fruit, and Valrhona chocolate from France. And Scoopi will deliver this cool, delicious goodness in jar right to your door. To place your orders call 052 668 1273.

Scoopi Cafe, to place your orders call 052 668 1273. @ScoopiCafe

The Brooklyn Creamery

Starting out as a small New York dessert parlour, The Brooklyn Creamery is run by passionate ice-cream artisans whose mission is to develop guilt-free healthier desserts. The tubs contain 60 per cent less fat and half the calories of regular ice cream – but you wouldn’t know when you taste it. You can now even get low-calorie ice lollies in different flavours.

The Brooklyn Creamery, available on Deliveroo, @brooklyncreameryme

London Diary Cafe

With venue dotted around Dubai, this award-winning cafe has a variety of treats for you to indulge in. Their ice-creams are perhaps one of their most famed items, but the cafe also serves up ice-cream cakes that are great for a small get-together. If you want to indulge in one all by yourself, they have mini versions. Try the cheesecake (above) for Dhs38 or opt for caramel and date tart for Dhs16.

London Diary Cafe, available on Deliveroo, @londondairycafe

Kulfilicious

Originating in India, kulfi (or qulfi) is a frozen dairy dessert that’s the perfect summer pick-me-up. Flavours from Kulfilicious include crowd-pleasers such as chocolate, butterscotch and coffee, but we reckon the standouts are the pistachio, rose, cardamon, cashew and paan paan – a post-meal treat for Indians. Order your kulfi in a cup or on a stick. They also have faloodas (pictured), a traditional cold dessert made with noodles and rose syrup that’s mouthful of a milkshake.

Kulfilicious, available on Deliveroo and Zomato, @kulfilicious_uae

Yoghurtland

For fro-yo fans, Yoghurtland is the place for you. You can pick from flavours such as plain tart, vanilla bean, dutch chocolate and more, then add your favourite toppings from a range that includes Oreos, Nutella, sprinkles and more. Before you tuck in, nab a shot to add a spot of colour to your ‘Gram.

Yoghurtland, available on Deliveroo and Zomato, @YoghurtlandUAE

Desert Chill

Bring out the child in you with Desert Chill’s ice cream trucks that roam areas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. This delivery service offers a range of hand-crafted ice creams and ice lollies, made locally. They also have catering options including an ice cream van for your special events. Orders can be made over the phone, directly through Desert Chill’s page and on a range of delivery apps.

Desert Chill, order via several methods, desertchill.ae

Pinkberry

This is your one-stop shop for all things frozen yoghurt. It was founded in California and has rapidly spread across the world. With a wide assortment of frozen yoghurt flavours and toppings, it’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth without widening your waist.

Pinkberry, order through delivery apps or over the phone, @pinkberryme

Images: social/provided