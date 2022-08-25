Prefer your G&T with a view?

It’s hard to beat an open-air rooftop watching the sun go down over Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. When the new Above Rooftop bar opens its doors next month, at the Sofitel Downtown, it will offer a breezy new way to see Dubai.

The city is not short of rooftop bars, and good ones at that. It is true Dubai has set the bar high for nightlife, restaurants, and hospitality in general. But Above Rooftop, where you can take in stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, promises to bring something extra special. Embodying an authentic and unpretentious atmosphere, the luxurious yet creative concept will become the place to be all year round.

Above Rooftop aims to deliver the highest possible standard – from the design to the food and the views – with live events and themed nights throughout the week as a big part of the experience. Whatever your appetite, the international menu promises to satisfy all sundowners – from light bites and cocktails to a three-course dinner. Throw in its signature cocktails and you’ve got yourself the perfect Dubai winter eve.

Design details include futuristic sliding windows and ceilings making it a semi-outdoor venue (this is Dubai after all). Throughout the restaurant, vibrant coloured motifs and neon stained glass add to the wow-factor.

The new hotspot is a unique addition to Sofitel Downtown’s already impressive venues like L’Apero, Wakame Modern Asian Cuisine, Inka Peruvian Restaurant, and Mafia Dubai.

Sofitel Downtown Dubai, Dubai. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com/

