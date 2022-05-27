Who’s up for an epic sunset?

The city of Dubai is an incredible amalgamation of beautiful beaches, residential areas and magnificent skyscrapers boasting some of the coolest bars you could imagine. From sunset views to chic nighttime settings, here’s our pick of Dubai’s coolest sunset bars….

101

A gorgeous restaurant and probably one of the most romantic spots in Dubai, serving up a fine-dining menu to match. A seafood menu featuring fresh squid-ink pasta with sea urchins, whole tourteau and king crab josper is sure to please Dubai’s foodies.

101, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 440 1030. oneandonlyresorts.com

Amazonico

Dubai’s DIFC is arguably the city’s most cosmopolitan district and if you haven’t checked out rainforest-inspired Amazonico then it’s time to get it on your must-visit list. The beautiful restaurant boasts an equally stunning terrace, designed with a Copacabana theme.

Amazonico, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Akira Back

This chic rooftop terrace sits off the back of Akira Back’s namesake restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm. With incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, go and enjoy Japanese cuisine by Akira Back and an after-dinner aperitif.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. akiraback.com

Atelier M

Atelier M is the sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top three floors of Pier 7. You’ll get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge. It’s great for a sophisticated catch-up with your bestie or a romantic date-night spot.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Caña by Tamoka

A circular beach bar on JBR, with its own DJ booth and picture-perfect views of Ain Dubai at sunset.

Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

CÉ LA VI

Singapore’s iconic sky bar CÉ LA VI can be found on the 54th floor of Address Sky View hotel, Downtown. Get ready for some unbelievable views of Downtown Dubai and a close-up of the Burj Khalifa as the sun sets.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

Cielo Sky Lounge

For an ultra-chic setting and panoramic sunset views of Dubai, Cielo Sky Lounge needs to be on your list. It’s a great place to meet for after-work sundowners or weekend cocktails with a resident DJ setting the ambience to take you from day to night.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sun 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

February 30

The Beirut-born concept, named after the date that never was, is known for its unique personality and playful design.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

folly by Nick & Scott

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly by Nick & Scott which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view from the top floor of the outdoor bar.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 5pm to 12am, Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 1pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Hola

Hola Rooftop, located in Meydan Hotel, is inspired by Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca. Found on the 8th floor, the open-air venue is ideal for the winter months, with picture-perfect interiors giving all of the Mediterranean vibes. The space has a stunning shaded terrace complete with a mesmerising water feature and eye-catching floral decor.

Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Sun to Fri 7.30pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 718 1160. @holarooftop

Iris Dubai

Located in Meydan, Iris serves up a free-spirited energy, with exceptionally crafted cuisine, cocktails and music. Naturally from here, you’ll have a prime view of the full Dubai skyline in all of its glory.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am, Thurs and Fri 6pm to 4am, Sat 1pm to 4am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. facebook.com/irisdubai

Infinity Bar

Chic outdoor Infinity Bar is located in hip Portuguese restaurant Tasca and this lofty bar is known for its breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. It serves up Modern Portuguese plates and fresh cocktails, best enjoyed at sunset.

Infinity Bar, Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 9am to 12am, Fri 11am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

LookUp Rooftop Bar

This pretty-as-a-picture bar is one of only a handful of licensed venues in City Walk. Look straight over to Downtown and the Burj Khalifa as you enjoy light bite bar snacks. It’s still relatively unknown, so a great hidden gem spot for soaking up the views.

La Ville, City Walk, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com/lookup

Level 43 Sky Lounge

For some epic city views Level 43 Sky Lounge will definitely tick the boxes. Found at Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road, you’ll find handcrafted cocktails and a varied menu inclusive of seafood, sushi, salads and meats.

Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, 2pm to 2am daily. Tel: 056 414 2213. @level43dubai

Luna Sky Bar

For DIFC-dwellers, chic Luna Sky Bar is a fabulous after-work spot with its stunning terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai it’s great for an elegant cocktail evening with posh snacks such as truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Mercury Lounge

Sleek and sophisticated, this recently renovated rooftop bar at The Four Seasons Jumeirah is all about the glamour and Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline views. Hungry? Mediterranean light bites and sharing platters are on the menu.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, Sat to Tues 6pm to 2am, Wed to Fri 6pm to 3am. Tel:(04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com

Mood Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Mood Rooftop Lounge offers an exclusive jungle-inspired venue from which to enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, tasty bar bites including hand-rolled sushi and epic party tunes every night.

Mood Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Meydan, Dubai, open 8pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)5 444 00227. @moodrooftopdubai

Noepe

The beautiful Noepe looks out onto the Dubai Creek, and its whitewashed interiors and laidback-luxe vibe make it a must-visit in Old Dubai.

The Promenade, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Dubai. Tel: (04) 602 1814. hyatt.com

Paros

You’ll find Paros perched up on the 46th floor of Taj JLT, nestled next to a pool. The glass windows surrounding the open-air terrace offer up some epic views of the skyscrapers around JLT, Marina and Media City twinkling at night, and the cabana-style seating gives it those holiday feels.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur and Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

The Penthouse

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed 4pm to 3am, Thurs to Sat 4pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sun set from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

SoBe

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Siddharta Lounge

As pretty as this bar is inside, it’s even better out on the terrace, where you’ll find a glam crowd mingling around the pool or lounging on leather cushions. Grosvenor House is a great vantage point to take in the twinkling lights of Dubai Marina by night.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open 5pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Treehouse

To watch the sunset over the stunning skyscrapers of Downtown Dubai, Treehouse has long been a popular bar. The terrace has a cool botanical garden vibe with soft lighting and casual high and low tables.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri 6pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com

Tomo

The perfect Instagram shot awaits you when you position yourself on the chic terrace of cool Japanese restaurant, Tomo. Set your camera lens to panoramic and capture the breathtaking view of the sun setting over the dramatic Dubai skyline from afar.

TOMO, Raffles Hotel, WAFI, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am. (04) 357 7888. tomo.ae

Ula

An earthy, beachy open-air spot with sprawling terraces, a bar, indoor restaurant and boutique.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 9am ot 1am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Zeta Seventy Seven

There is nowhere better to grab a cocktail and enjoy a delicious meal all while wistfully gazing out into the skyline than at Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven. Situated atop the ultimate beach address overlooking the incredible Ain Dubai and adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools, ZETA Seventy Seven, offers a carefully crafted contemporary Asian menu designed by Executive Chef, Ruediger Lurz.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, restaurant opens daily from 12am to 2am (last orders at 11.30pm). Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort

