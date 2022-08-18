Tasked with organising a baby shower? You’ve come to the right place…

There comes a time in life when, as an adult, you’re going to attend a different sort of party. These wont be like the all-you-can drink 10-hour brunch extravaganzas you hit up every Friday with your friends. Oh no. There are fewer dance floors, fewer drink stations, and more conversations about lactating, sleep regression, and the benefits of hypnobirthing.

Yes, your friends will be having babies, and, if you’re good friends with the mother-to-be, you are probably going to be asked to help plan the special shindig. But where to book?

Here are 8 perfect baby shower venues in Dubai…

Tania’s Teahouse

The team at the gorgeous Tania’s Teahouse will pretty much take care of everything to make sure your guests and the all-important mum-to-be feel very special. There are a range of party packages to choose from, or you can create a curated menu (vegans, vegetarians, allergy folk, all welcome). You can choose from a Habib-Tea table (8 to 12 people) for Dhs960; or a Habib-Tea room (13 to 22 people) for Dhs1,560. Food options include sharing platters of pastries, desserts and sandwiches, among other menus. The team can also bake custom cakes (from Dhs250), create customised cookies (from Dhs15), print personalised menus (Dhs200), create latte art (Dhs70), and that’s really just the start. They even have a handful of banners to help you with the decor.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779a, Jumeirah Beach Road. Tel: (0)4 324 0021. email: marketing@taniasteahouse.com; taniasteahouse.com

Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt prides itself on offering very customised baby showers, where you can choose the food, set up and venue. Location options include in the airy Café Arabesque, the Cape Cod beach vibes at NOEPE, or even in the gardens. The prices start from Dhs250 per person and includes a basic floral centerpiece (with the colour of your choice), and exclusive menu designed specifically for your event, soft drinks, juices, tea and coffee, and a fabulous donut wall.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. thepromenadedxb.com

Vida Emirates Hills

The terrace at new hotel Vida Emirates Hills would make a pretty superb baby shower destination for many reasons. One: it’s very spacious, so you can take over one area with your own decorations. Two: The views out across the Emirates Golf Club are very pretty, making a nice backdrop for the inevitable pictures. Three: There’s a lot of foodie options to choose from, from sharing platters (Dhs180 each) to full blown live cooking stations, depending on how much you want to splurge for mum-to-be.

Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 423 8899. vidahotels.com

Plato’s Atlantis The Palm

At Dhs150 a person, Plato’s afternoon tea is a quaint and beautiful experience. You get 2 scones, 3 mini-cakes, 4 delicious savouries, 2 macaroons and 2 chocolate coated strawberries. Plus, it’s unlimited tea and coffee all day, both hot and iced.

Plato’s, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. reservations/platosdubai

Fairmont The Palm

The Mashrabiya Lounge at the lobby level of Fairmont The Palm can arrange special baby shower Afternoon Tea parties. Think tiers of dainty finger sandwiches, little cakes and a range of teas and coffees to choose from. The Baby Shower Afternoon Tea is priced at Dhs165 per person for a minimum of eight people and includes a complimentary baby shower cake, a tea infused welcome drink (non-alcoholic, of course) and a 50 per cent discount voucher on 60- or 90- minute massages at the award-winning Willow Stream Spa for each person.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

Folly

What could be a more picturesque shower venue than the stunning folly rooftop? A very popular baby shower and gender reveal location, opt for a set menu, a la carte or the new special Pimm’s menu for their Garden Terrace, an intimate space that’s basically begging to be Instagrammed. We love the Pimm’s menu, which features a selection of finger sandwiches including cheddar and chutney and coronation chicken, plus straw potatoes, sausage rolls, and English black cherry trifle, oh, and a barrel of Pimm’s. Packages cost Dhs295 for two, or you can opt for the soft drinks package for Dhs195 based on two sharing.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Peacock Alley

Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley lounge hosts bespoke baby shower afternoon teas for the mum-to-be and friends. The set features finger sandwiches and sweet and savoury pastries. If you’re planning a gender reveal at the event, the afternoon tea will be accompanied by a special surprise cake which will reveal the gender. Bookings of 10 people minimum are required, and the mother-to-be will enjoy the afternoon tea with the hotel’s compliments, as well as a mum-to-be Neom treatment at Waldorf Astoria Spa. Packages start at Dhs170 per person for Classic Afternoon Tea.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

The Hamptons Cafe

Pretty Long Island-themed chain The Hamptons Cafe is a very popular baby shower location. Offering packages at all of their locations (Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Islands, and Jumeirah Beach Road), you choose between their high tea (Dhs135.45 per person), breakfast (Dhs102.90 per person) or lunch packages (Dhs199.50). At an additional cost, the team can also prepare an entire cake table for you that includes a beautiful cake, cookies, cupcakes, and cake pops. They’ll also provide the decor and offer giveaways for mum-to-be and friends.

Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Beach Road and Jumeirah Islands. Tel: (0)4 331 5118. (Jumeirah Beach Road); (0)4 564 5770 (Jumeirah Island); (0)4 580 8615 (Arabian Ranches). hamptonsdubai.com

Images: Supplied