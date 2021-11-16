Unwind on the terrace and enjoy mesmerising views of the crystal-clear Arabian Gulf…

Looking for a new spot to soak in the afternoon sun or the cooler Dubai evening temperatures? Head to the beachfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr where a new seaside paradise – La Plage by French Riviera, awaits.

La Plage is a new dining concept by Jumeirah Group, the latest in a string of dining ventures to open from the luxury hotel chain.

The new exquisite beach deck exudes Côte D’Azure vibes and glamour and brags iconic views of the Burj Al Arab.

The contemporary design concept is perfect for soaking up the sun during the day and if you’re heading here when the sun goes down, you can catch the sunset and enjoy the cool evening breeze. Of course, there are the mesmerising Azure waters of the Arabian Gulf to stare at.

If you’re popping over on the weekends, you’ll have uplifting ambient beats by the resident DJ as foot tapping background music.

On the menu, you will find a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing. Indulge in a selection of hot and cold starters including poulpe de Mediterranée (thinly sliced octopus served with a black olive tapenade and mashed potato), pizzetta truffle with crème fraiche and oignon façon tatin, and more.

For mains, highlights include black truffle rigatoni with parmesan cream and beef jus, beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and bourguignon sauce and more.

Their signature dishes are matched with a list of seaside cocktails. There’s riviera sour with pisco, black rice, lime, rhubarb and aquafaba; beetroot Mary mixed with beetroot juice and a spice blend; and the signature cucumber martini with juniper spirit, cucumber, lime and elderflower.

If you want to book a table or get more information, visit jumeirah.com/FrenchRiviera or call 04 432 3232.

La Plage by French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Images: La Plage by French Riviera