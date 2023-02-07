Fresh seafood, simple ingredients, and incredible garden views transport diners to the Greek seaside…

Set within the grounds of Atlantis The Royal overlooking the gardens and fountain, it’s one of eight celebrity chef-led restaurants opening on February 10 within the new hotel. At the helm of the new Greek Mediterranean restaurant Milos is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality.

Every dish from the freshly caught fish and Greek wild oysters to the ceviches and tzatziki are presented in their purest form, with ingredients promising the freshest of flavours.

The seafood market is the centrepiece of all Milos restaurants displaying the freshest catch from across the Mediterranean. Costas Spiliadis wants each and every guest to experience the feeling of generosity through the sharing nature of the food.

The menu features Milos’ signature dishes including the Milos special, a tower of paper-thin, crispy fried zucchini and eggplant slices over house-made tzatziki, and Greek saganaki cheese; astakos, a classic with a twist featuring a whole lobster sautéed in traditional Greek spirit amber metaxa, served on a bed of fresh pasta in a light tomato sauce; and the whole fish sashimi, where guests select their own fresh fish from the market, before having it intricately prepared as a sashimi, ceviche, or tartare.

Chef Costas expressed his excitement for the impending opening: “The Middle East, specifically Dubai, has been on our radar for some time. Dubai has become a premier culinary and hospitality destination; with the world’s most talented chefs and well-regarded brands represented. ”

“Atlantis The Royal is an ideal partner in our efforts to expose the world to Greek cuisine, highlighting the most exquisite ingredients and classic preparations. I am thrilled to open the doors and have Dubai sample the flavours of Greece.”

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 10. 12pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 462 555. atlantis.com

Images: Provided