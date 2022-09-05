Cricket fever is in the air…

Cricket fans would have been on the edge of their seats yesterday during the Asia Cup’s India versus Pakistan match last night and if you’re keen for more cricket action, you still have a couple of more adrenaline-pumping matches to watch.

Here’s a list of upcoming Asia Cup matches taking place

Tuesday, September 6, 2022: India versus Sri Lanka

Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Afghanistan versus Pakistan

Thursday, September 8, 2022: Afghanistan versus India

Friday, September 9, 2022: Sri Lanka versus Pakistan

Sunday, September 11, 2022: FINALS – To be announced

All matches are scheduled to begin at 6pm, with only one being played per day.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament was initially to be hosted in Sri Lanka but due to the political turmoil in the country, the matches were shifted to UAE. So, if you want to see the cricketing action unfold right in front of your eyes, head on over to purchase tickets at Platinumlist.net.

Ticket prices start from Dhs75 (India versus Pakistan tickets are from Dhs250). Do note, that you can only purchase a maximum of four tickets per order. For more information, visit this link here.

UAE has three major cricket stadiums but only two will play host to the Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

However, if you can’t make it to the stadiums you can always head to one of the very many sports bars here in Dubai with mates.

In more UAE cricketing news…

the T10 Abu Dhabi cricket tournament is returning this November. It is set to be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the capital between November 23 and December 4. The Abu Dhabi T10 is known for its quickfire wicket-shattering, big swinging, six-smashing, lightning-bowled, electric-paced matches, typically concluded within a couple of hours. Read more here.

Images: Getty Images