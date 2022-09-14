It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year….

It’s never to early to get excited for the festive season. So, below we’ve been making a list, and checking it twice to bring you all the Christmas events in Dubai for 2022.

Be sure to bookmark this list as we’ll be adding more silly season events as they get announced.

Sept to Dec: Countdown to Christmas Brunch At Hillhouse Brasserie

When: Sep 16 & 17, Oct 23 & 24, Nov 25 & 26, Dec 3 ,17, 24 &25

The countdown to Christmas has officially began with The Hillhouse Brasserie’s festive-themed. This chic eatery is throwing its countdown brunch on several dates between now and the big day, with bookings open for September 16 and 17, October 23 and 24, November 25 and 26, plus every Saturday through December. Alongside festive nibbles, the brunch includes a choice of turkey or beef roast with all the trimmings. Your meal will end on the sweetest of notes with a selection of festive treats, paired with a mulled wine or a gingerbread martini. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs195 including soft drinks, Dhs370 including house beverages, or Dhs420 with bubbly. It’s Dhs95 for the little ones.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sep 16 & 17, Oct 23 & 24, Nov 25 & 26, Dec 3 ,17, 24 & 25, from Dhs195, @hillhousedubai

November 19 to December 18: Winterfest at Dubai Media City

As well as an epic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fan zone, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will welcome a first-of-its-kind Christmas market to Media City for the duration of the football tournament. This will kick off with a Christmas tree lighting experience on Thursday November 24 and be followed by four weeks of Christmassy experiences that include a festive market, Santa’s grotto and much more. Entry to Winterfest will be included with a fan zone ticket, which starts from just Dhs50 and is fully redeemable on food and drink.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Sat Nov 19 to Sun December 18, Dhs50 entry, mcgettigans.com/fanzone

December 16 and 17: The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera

Without The Nutcracker, the holiday season wouldn’t be the same. To see it in Dubai, you’ll need to head to Dubai Opera on Friday December 16 or Saturday December 17. The Nutcracker, performed by the legendary Moscow ballet “La Classique,” is a Tchaikovsky classic and from the music to the clothes to, of course, the dancing, this performance is stunning. This holiday season, you must not miss this nostalgic performance that will take you to Clara and the Nutcrackers’ realm. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Friday December 16 and Saturday 17, from Dhs350, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

December 16, 17, 25 and 26: The Snow Queen at Theatre by QE2

For the fifth year running, the QE2 are running their production of “The Snow Queen, a Frozen Tale.” With festive costumes and animations, this magical production will bring you all the festive cheer you need. A lovely Christmas treat for the whole family, this is a child-friendly production. A lot of audience engagement will be required, so don’t get too comfortable…

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, December Fri 16 5pm, Sunday 17 and Friday 25 11am &3pm, Saturday 26 11am & 7pm, from Dhs89.10, theatrebyqe2.com