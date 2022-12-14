55 incredible places to celebrate Christmas Day in Dubai

‘Tis the season to be jolly…

Ditch the takeaway turkey at home and head to one of these venues to celebrate Christmas in Dubai experience. The weather will be lovely, the vibe will be merry and the food and drink will be fabulously festive.

Here are the best spots to celebrate Christmas in Dubai

Ammos

This recently renovated Greek restaurant in Rixos Premium is hosting a festive lunch daily between December 22 and 30. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbly, before indulging in authentic Greek dishes such as pumpkin soup with ginger and pine nuts, meat pie with fresh tomato, smoked cheese and raisins, chicken breast stuffed with Gruyère cheese, semi-dried tomato and rocket pesto served with glazed sweet potatoes and pumpkin in a pink pepper sauce.

Ammos Greek, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, from 12pm to close, Dhs395 food and welcome drink. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

Address Beach Resort

There’s plenty to see at the festive buffet at Address Beach Resort, from a soulful choir to an appearance from Santa Claus himself, plus kids’ activities and face painting. Of course, turkey and all the trimmings will be in limitless supply, too.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs788 soft drinks, Dhs988 house drinks and half a bottle of bubbles, Dhs394 children seven to 11. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Address Dubai Mall

Dine on a gourmet festive menu with a view of Burj Khalifa at Cabana. The festive brunch promises a premium selection of dishes alongside live performances.

Cabana, Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs495 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 8888. addresshotels.com

Amazonico

Amazonico’s brunch comes just once per year, so book it while you can as it’s a special one. The Jungle Bell Brunch gives Christmas a Latin American flavour, with some of the restaurant’s best-loved dishes. Expect tasty plates, creative cocktails, upbeat tunes, and a rooftop after-party that’s not to be missed.

Amazonico, DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs575 soft drinks, Dhs675 house drinks, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.ae

Asia Asia

Embark on a culinary journey to the ancient Spice Route at Asia Asia Christmas Day brunch. On the menu are seasonal favourites, unlimited beverages which can enjoy as you soak in breathtaking views of the tranquil Dubai Water Canal.

Asia Asia, Grand Millennium Hotel – Marasi Dr – Dubai, available on Dec 25, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs400 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs600 sparkling.

Beau Rivage Bistro

Enjoy a lavish festive spread from 1pm to 4pm on Christmas Day with a wide selection of holiday delicacies and seasonal favourites. Your experience will be paired with live music and activities to entertain the little ones. Oh, and Santa will be there, too.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Hotel – Marasi Dr – Dubai, available on Dec 25 1pm to 4pm, Dhs365 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dh180 children ages six to 12. Tel: (0)4 873 3388. millenniumhotels

Bla Bla

No matter the way you prefer to spend Christmas in Dubai, Bla Bla has an option for you. From 1pm to 4pm, there’s a festive brunch with live cooking stations and festive entertainment. Or if you prefer to celebrate in the evening, a four-course menu will be available along with a festive programme of entertainment.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Brunch: 1pm to 4pm, Dhs449 soft drinks, Dhs599 house drinks, Dinner: from 7pm Dhs275 for four courses. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Bai Bar and Terrace

For a laidback Christmas brunch, head to Bai Bar and Terrace. The festive spot will have unlimited small plates, five live stations and a sharing style dessert – not to mention a top-notch drinks list.

Bai Bar and Terrace, Radisson Blu, Canal View, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs95 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 875 3340. radissonblu.com

Basko

If you love live music, check out Basko on December 25. A live band will be playing all the best festive tunes, while you work through a menu of foie gras au torchon, onion and raspberry jam, toasted brioche, black truffle pasta, mini-gigot, panettone and pavlova.

Basko, The Opus, Business Bay, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs545 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodubai

Bread Street Kitchen

Experience a family brunch at Bread Street Kitchen on December 24 and 25. Menu highlights include classic Scottish smoked salmon, turkey wellington, herb roasted prime rib, Christmas cake, a cheese and bread station. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, a visit from Santa and access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, 550 house drinks, Dhs195 children four to 11. Tel: 04 426 2626. @breadstreetkitchendubai

Bridgewater Tavern

Bring family and friends together at Bridgewater Tavern. There’s live entertainment, unlimited drinks and bites, and festive activities for the little ones to enjoy.

Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis, 1pm to 4pm, Sat Dec 25, Dhs395 house, Dhs245 children aged 10 to 21, Dhs115 children aged 6 to 10. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, or marriott.com

Carna

Enjoy a brunch with plenty of festive cheer at Carna by Dario Cecchini. Featuring a menu of sustainably sourced ingredients provided by local farmers, guests can enjoy four courses along with unlimited drinks. After 6pm, the a la carte menu will be available.

Carna, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @carnadubai

CÉ LA VI

Spend Christmas in Dubai on the 54th floor of Address Sky View with CÉ LA VI’s festive specials. The a la carte menu will be available, plus a choice of gourmet Christmas dishes including roast turkey, cornbread chicken sausage, and confit turkey leg tart with cranberry glaze. Enjoy uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai as you dine and drink in the surrounding festivities.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 4pm or 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Couqley

Couqley is serving up a limited-edition winter menu at both of their outlets. The two-course meal (starter and main course, or main course and dessert) includes traditional French winter menu items. Until 7.30pm, the menu is priced at Dhs164, else it’s Dhs209. Pay Dhs25 extra for a glass of grape or Dhs109 for the bottle.

Available at Couqley French Bistro & Bar and Couqley French Brasserie, @couqleyuae

En Fuego

Atlantis’ newest restaurant will offer a South American menu on December 24 and 25. Serving up feijoada stews from Brazil, smoky guacamole and tacos from Mexico, and buttery arepas from Colombia, diners will enjoy flavours from across the region.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, 12pm to 11pm, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com/dubai

Fi’lia

Make it a family affair at Fi’lia with their sharing-style Christmas brunch on December 25. A melodious live DJ and singer will set the vibe, and a traditional menu of festive dishes will have you filling up on Christmas cheer, with a little help from the seasonal cocktails. Santa Claus will even drop by to deliver gifts to the little ones.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs400 house drinks, Dhs560 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai

Flair 5

Get the party started with the Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5. A delicious four-course menu will be served, paired with festive cocktails from the drinks stations. Entertainment includes a live saxophonist and percussionist, plus garden-themed dancers and a roaming magician.

Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs399 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs799 Champagne. secret-parties.com

FireLake

Fancy an alfresco brunch with Burj Khalifa views? That’s what you’ll find at FireLake’s Backyard Brunch. Enjoy modern American food alongside a live band, entertaining guests with American country and rock covers. Little ones will enjoy gingerbread house-making, plus visits from a magician and Santa Claus.

FireLake, Radisson Blu Waterfront Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium, Dhs100 children six to 12. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. radissonblu.com

Ginger Moon

Choose between brunch or dinner at Ginger Moon, which boasts a stunning alfresco terrace. The brunch allows you to feast on the lavish spread of festive dishes, with four hours of free-flowing beverages, while the dinner will present Christmas plates with a twist of the Cuisine Exotic.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Brunch: 1.30pm to 5.30pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs575 premium, Dinner: from 7pm, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. @gingermoondxb

Isola Ristorante

Enjoy an Italian menu curated by Chef Francesco Bagnato at Isola. Dishes include burrata, melanzane, crostini di salmon and cavil oscietra. The family friendly festivities will be soundtracked by live singer Mark Zitti.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs600 food only, Dhs100 soft drinks only, Dhs250 house drinks only. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. isolarestaurant.com/dubai

INTI

Get lost in the Lost Tales brunch at INTI, Dubai Edition. For fans of deep house and electronic music, Christmas will be served with a Peruvian twist. Sip on unlimited beverages as you dance the day away to electro-tribal sounds, while working through a four course menu.

Inti, Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs525 house drinks, Dhs625 sparkling. secret-parties.com

Lah Lah

Pan-Asian bar and kitchen, Lah Lah, will host a Christmas brunch with an eastern twist on December 24 and 25. Dishes include dynamite prawns, sushi, wagyu skewers, crispy chili lamb and grilled lobster.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs395 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

LPM Dubai

On December 24 and 25, LPM will offer a menu prepared by Chef Patron, Raphael Duntoye. Signature sharing mains include chicken and foie gras ballotine, langoustine ravioli with truffle, and roasted turbot with artichokes.

LPM Dubai, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dec 24: 6pm to 11pm, Dec 25: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs640. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Lola Taberna Española

Feast on Spanish fare at this authentic Andalusian restaurant. In a festive setting, guests will tuck into traditional paella and tapas, while a Spanish flamenco dancer and live guitarist set the tone for a lively fiesta. The brunch is gentle on the purse strings, at only Dhs299 per person.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs349 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. lolataberna.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

It’s the La Cantine brunch as you know it, with an extra festive magic sprinkled on top this December 24 and 25. Enjoy three hours of fine French cuisine, with a drinks package that will have you feeling extra-merry.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 12pm to 5pm (three-hour package), Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs515 house drinks, Dhs745 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Lah Lah

Everyone’s favourite Lah Lah is hosting a Christmas brunch on December 24 and 25 with a Pan-Asian twist. Tuck into an array of sushi dishes, wagyu skewers, and dynamite prawns before indulging in crispy chilli lamb and grilled lobster. For dessert, there’s the popular pandan crème brulee and the famous roasted banana.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, avail Dec 24 and 25 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm. Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs395 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette

Le Gourmet’s recently launched Sunday Market Brunch gets a festive twist on the big day. The brunch includes a live turkey carving and all the trimmings, seasonal favorites, pies and tarts along with a variety of dishes and cuisines that are loved throughout the year. There will be live stations offering a range of cuisines Indian, Japanese and Arabic plus kid’s activities and an appearance from Santa.

Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette, Level 2, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, Dhs225 adults with coffee, juices and soft drinks, Dhs125 children under 12. Tel: (0)56 545 2558. @lafayettegourmet

Le Jardin

Sit outdoors and fill your bellies with a turkey and all the trimmings and more food options featuring international cuisine in an alfresco setting.

Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, avail on Dec 24 and 25 (6.30pm to 9.30pm and 1pm to 4pm on Dec 25), Dhs625 soft drinks, Dhs795 house drinks, Dhs312 children ages six to 12. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. raffles.com

Level 42

On December 24 and 25, pair your Christmas dinner with skyline views and loved ones on Level 42. The six-course set menu is paired with two glasses of champagne and festive cocktails for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Dinner begins from 7pm until midnight and prices start from Dhs6,000 per person.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 405 2703. Shangri-la.com

Lucia’s

A sharing Italian set menu (Dhs400) awaits at this gorgeous restaurant in Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai. There are dishes like pumpkin and Chestnut Soup, followed by delicious antipasti like Insalata di Natale, fritto misto, and carpaccio di manzo. You can even pick from options on the a la carte menu.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 12 to 4pm on Dec 25, Dhs400 (beverages charges separate), Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Maiden Shanghai

The What’s On Award-winning brunch at Maiden Shanghai will be given a festive makeover on December 24 and 25. Naughty Noodles promises a premium Chinese menu, special cocktails and excellent entertainment from its rooftop terrace.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Netsu

Spend Christmas in Dubai at Netsu with the Omakase Brunch by Chef Ross Shonhan. Feast on a lively menu of Warayaki-style grills, sushi and sashimi platters and more. The festive mood will be set by Christmas crackers and live music.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, 12.30pm to 3pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs595 house drinks, Dhs795 sake and Champagne, Dhs250 children aged four to 12. Tel: 04 777 2232. @netsudubai

Observatory Bar and Grill

Observatory’s Sky High Brunch goes festive, with special live entertainment, a visit from Santa Claus and a delightful menu of traditional treats. Be mesmerised by the stunning panoramic views as you soak up the Christmas magic from the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs499 soft drinks, Dhs599 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

Olea

Celebrate Christmas with your loved ones at this festive brunch, complete with traditional dishes, live carving stations and a wonderland of deserts from 1pm to 5pm. Little ones will be well looked after with a children’s play area as well as a visit from Santa.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Dhs400 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs250 children ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com

Phileas Fogg’s

There are five spaces to choose from at this mega-venue, including the pub, the terrace, the arena, the kid’s area, and steakhouse Cleavers. Each will offer a festive six-course menu with three hours of unlimited drinks. A 10 foot tree will take centre stage, while a live band and an appearance from Santa help to make the experience oh so Christmassy.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, 12pm to 8pm, Dhs380 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling, Dhs99 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggsdxb

Piatti

Tuck into a sharing-style Italian-themed brunch packed with festive dishes and beverages with flawless views of Palm Jumeirah.

Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 25, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs540 soft drinks, Dhs920 bubbles, Dhs1,650 rosé bubbles. Tel: (0)4248 8888. rafflesthepalm.com

Raffles Dubai

Raffles Ballroom and Raffles Garden are set to transform into a festive wonderland on Christmas Day, offering a feast of traditional flavours, alongside live entertainment. Expect a seafood market, live cooking stations, extensive carvery with all the trimmings and a decadent dessert table. Plus, a surprise visitor is planning to drop by.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs595 house drinks, Dhs749 bubbly, Dhs149 children seven to 11. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Rive Gauche DIFC

Pick from a day brunch (from Dhs490) or an evening three-course set menu (Dhs750) at Rive Gauche DIFC. The day brunch is perfect for families and includes classic French celebration dishes, festive entertainment and a DJ spinning tunes. The evening affair goes on until late and includes DJ spinning disco tracks, free-flowing cocktails, high-kicking Moulin-rouge-style decadence and an afterparty.

Rive Gauche DIFC, Gate Village 3, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 363 7260. rivegauchedubai.com

Seven Sisters

From December 23 to December 25, Seven Sisters is offering a festive three-course set dinner menu for Dhs250 per person with mouthwatering Mediterranean and Asian flavours and unique drinks.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dec 23 to 25. Tel: (056) 775 4777, 7sistersdubai.com Shangri-La On Christmas Day, Dunes Cafe is offering a festive lunch (1pm to 4pm) and dinner (7pm to 11pm) with seasonal favourites. It’s Dhs225 for soft drinks and Dhs349 per person for house drinks. If you fancy Vietnamese flavours, Hoi An is serving up Cantonese delights with a festive twist at Shang Palace for lunch. Pay Dhs240 for the soft package or Dhs399 for house drinks. It’s Dhs120 for children aged five to 12. Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 405 2703. Shangri-la.com Social Company A festive set menu awaits at Social Company with traditional starters, such as creamy spiced pumpkin soup, salmon rillettes, wild mushroom arancini and more. The mains feature a Christmas turkey platter with all the trimmings, Angus striploin roast beef, pean seared salmon or cep risotto. For desserts, there’s sticky toffee pudding, tiramisu, and dragon fruit canoe. It’s available from December 19 to 27. Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Dec 19 to 27, Dhs219 house drinks, Dhs249 selected premium, avail from 1.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @socialcompanydxb Sushisamba

Experience a rare opportunity to brunch at Sushisamba on December 25, as the Japanese-, Brazilian- and Peruvian-fusion restaurant throws its Samba Christmas Brunch. Expect a lively menu of flavourful dishes, and an energetic atmosphere provided by Ibiza-based DJ Megablast and the venue’s famed samba dancers.

Sushisamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs649 house drinks, Dhs799 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com

Social

Discover a laid-back Italian family brunch at Social, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah. The menu will feature a traditional Italian fare, served family-style alongside made-to-order cocktails.

Social, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs490 soft drinks, Dhs690 house drinks, Dhs980 Champagne, Dhs250 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 818 2155. @social_dubai

Sonara Camp

On both December 24 and 25, desert restaurant Sonara Camp will host its own Santa’s Grotto, with gingerbread house and cookie decorating, face painting, arts and crafts, and a dazzling dinner and a show with world-class entertainment.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation, 3.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs1,200 adults, Dhs530 children aged six to 12. nara.ae

SHI

Christmas in Dubai has been given a Chinese twist at SHI. With a five-course menu available, guests will feast on sesame prawn duo shi, a premium selection of dim sum, tiger prawn in curry sauce, wok stirred Mongolian beef, and Taiwanese smoked sanpei chicken. A live singer will be performing Christmas hits, while children will receive a Christmas gift from under the tree.

SHI, Bluewaters, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 vegan menu, Dhs550 standard menu. Tel: (0)4 393 9990. shirestaurant.com

Surf Club

Spend Christmas on the beach at Surf Club as they present a festive-themed brunch. Enjoy turkey dishes and seasonal bites while Arkaydyan Voyage and friends will be providing entertainment throughout the day.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs595. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Taj Exotica

Celebrate a magical day at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa with a festive buffet in Palm Kitchen. Discover a variety of cuisines from Indian to Japanese from the restaurant’s live stations. Post-brunch, enjoy an after-party at Raia where a live DJ will spin your favourite festive tunes.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm, Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs499 soft drinks, Dhs649 house drinks, Dhs199 kids under 12, under 6’s free. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. tajhotels.com

Trader Vic’s Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy Christmas island-style at Trader Vic’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Indulge in a Polynesian three-course menu, paired with Trader Vic’s infamous cocktails for the ultimate tropical Christmas. The resident band will provide rhythmic island beats.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs349 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. tradervicspalm.com

The Scene

For a family-focused British style brunch, head to The Scene by Simon Rimmer. A six-course menu of seasonal pub grub awaits, paired with three hours of bottomless beverages. Santa and his elves will be in attendance, to help deliver Christmas cheer to all the boys and girls.

The Scene, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 8pm, Dhs380 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling, Dhs99 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenedxb

Tandoor Tina

Foodies unite and Tina’s Christmas Party. Expect bold contemporary Indian creations in a cool, quirky festive setting at this special Christmas brunch.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dhs245 mocktails, Dhs345 mulled wine and house drinks, Dhs445 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. tandoortina.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Found on the beachfront overlooking Ain Dubai, the Legendary Christmas Day Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is an alfresco affair. Feast on dishes from across the globe, while you enjoy live entertainment and let the little ones play in the kids’ corner. There’ll be a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon-animal making and much more, plus a special visit from Santa and his elves.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs695 soft drinks, Dhs850 house drinks, Dhs995 Champagne, Dhs395 children ages six to 11. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com/dubai

Vida Emirates Hills

Santa’s coming to town, and word on the street is that he loves brunch. This year, find him at Vida Emirates Hills, working through the live stations. Kids can enjoy face painting and cookie stations, while the adults will love the cocktail selection and festive tunes.

Vida Emirates Hills, from 1pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Vero

Celebrate Christmas the Italian way with a special festive brunch at Vero complete with specialties, such as insalata di mare, ravioli al salmone, and stuffed roasted turkey, with all the trimmings.

Vero Restaurant, Lobby level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 25 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium, Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

White Beach

Spend Christmas in Dubai by the beach with a festive lunch or dinner in the restaurant, or lunch at the beach club on December 24 and 25. Expect live entertainment and a DJ, plus a selection of festive specials, including mulled wine sangria.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Restaurant: 12pm to 11pm, Beach Club: 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

Wanderlust

The Festive Wanderlust brunch is a one stop culinary journey around the world with 11 live stations serving food and drinks. Gather your friends and get in the Christmas spirit at Dubai’s famed party brunch.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @wanderlustbrunchdxb