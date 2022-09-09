One to check out this weekend…

September is here, which means it’s reopening season across the city. But it’s not just outdoor restaurants welcoming guests again after a short hiatus, some of Dubai’s best indoor restaurants have also had a summer glow-up. Among them is Peruvian hotspot Coya, which is now open and accepting reservations.

Coya closed its doors temporarily at the end of July to undergo a makeover but is now back with a refreshed look and new menu. Fans of the brand will be pleased to hear they can still expect the same brilliant vibes you’ve known and loved for the last eight years.

The restaurant’s new look is just as impressive as before, with neutral tones and subdued soft furnishings letting the open kitchen take centre stage. An array of Peruvian artifacts from antique mirrors to Inca carvings on wooden tables show no design element has been left untouched, complimented by iron screens and intricate patterned wallpapers.

Bringing the music programme into more focus than ever before, the DJ booth has been moved to a central position in the restaurant. Here, you can expect Coya Music DJs to dictate the tempo every night, alongside a roster of top class visiting artists throughout the year.

On the menu, you’ll find all your favourites from the award-winning restaurant’s original menu, including ceviches, anticuchos, guacamole and more. But there will also be some new additions too. Making a welcome return will be Coya’s weekday lunch and Saturday brunch.

The coveted Pisco Bar has also got a brand new menu, with master mixology thoughtfully put into a mixed drinks list that celebrates Latin America’s most iconic spirits.

COYA Dubai, Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 316 9600, coyarestaurant.com

