Important dates for your diary…

Party people, this one is for you. As we we bid goodbye to the summer, outdoor veues, clubs and lounges in Dubai are gearing up to reopen their doors so that we can once again enjoy the best nightlife the city has to offer.

Here are the reopening dates to know about in Dubai.

Billionaire Dubai

The masters of extravaganza are returning on Wednesday, September 14. Expect even grander performances that include incredible singing, dancing and acrobats while you enjoy signature Italian and new Asian dishes prepared by award-winning chefs. Billionaire Dubai will also be welcoming Grammy award-winning DJ Afrojack on September 16 who will wow guests with his amazing EDM. It’s sure to be a night nobody will forget.

Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, open Sept 14, Tues to Sun 9pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 510 3100, @billionairedubaiofficial

Float

The world’s largest floating nightlife venue is back. Located on the QE2, the luxurious and lavish club experience set a new standard for the Dubai clubbing scene when it opened last year in October, and we’re sure partygoers are looking forward to returning. Float has hosted the likes of Tory Lanez, Giggs, Offset, and Maluma and we can expect an even bigger line-up this season. We haven’t had any official confirmation for the reopening, but we do know it’s going to be in October. Stay tuned to their social media.

Float, Queen Elizabeth II, Port Rashid, Tel: (0)54 711 1171, floatdxb.com

Mercury Lounge

Mercury, the Sicilian-inspired rooftop venue is opening its doors on Thursday, September 15. Enjoy an Italian cliffside Terrazza while overlooking the gorgeous Dubai skyline. The lounge has a new a la carte and cocktail menu to try plus two ladies’ nights on Mondays and Tuesdays where ladies can enjoy free-flow beverages from a limited selection menu for only Dhs150. The season will also be marked by a four-day Halloween-themed party from October 27 to 31.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach, open Sat to Tues 6pm to 2am and Wed to Fri 6pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 270 777, mercurydubai.com

Nikki Beach

The modern and cutting-edge beach club that is known for combining all elements of life into one artfully designed destination is set to heat its pools and open its doors on Thursday, September 15. Nikki Beach is known for its incredible swim-up bar and cabanas.

Nikki Beach, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeriah, open Sept 15, Tel: (0)4 376 6000, dubai.nikkibeach.com

Shimmers

The Greek chic dining experience is reopening on Thursday, September 15. It is the ultimate casual alfresco dining experience which is the perfect spot for weekend lunch, sundowners and shisha. Sit back and relax with a premium view of the Burj Al Arab while you enjoy Greek classics such as moussaka, beef cheek stifado and spanakopita.

Shimmers, Madinat Jumeriah, Jumeriah Mina A’Salam, open daily from 1.30pm to 11pm, Tel: (800) 323 232, @shimmersonthebeach

Sky 2.0

The dome is not an easy site to miss when driving down Ras Al Khor Road. Sky 2.0 is opening for another season on Friday September 23. They provide a new kind of club experience with the integration of modern technology such as bendable screens, and a state-of-the-art sound system that wraps the sphere shaped venue.

Sky 2.0, d3 open Sept 23, Tel: (0)4 587 6333, @sky2.0dubai

Soul Beach



Reopening Friday September 9, Soul Beach has a lineup of events from October 1 through to New Years. The Ibiza Global Radio Beach Festival is the first to kick off their season on International Music Day (October 1). It is set to bring in world class DJs such as Themba, Stacey Pullen, Fleur Shore, Armonica and Neverdogs. These DJs will provide an eclectic mixture of house music for fans from far and wide. Soul Beach features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor restaurants along with casual seating and private cabanas. Tickets for Ibiza Global Radio Beach Festival start from Dhs195 and you can purchase them here or alternatively contact Soul Beach.

Soul Beach, Sheikh Zayed Road, JA The Resort, Sat Oct 1 from 12pm to 1am, Tel; (0)58 588 4953, @soulbeachdxb

Images: Supplied