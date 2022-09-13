Ramen makes miso happy…

A noodle soup is one of our go-to comfort meals. No matter what type of broth we go for, it always hits the spot. And when that ramen-craving hits, it’s important to know where the top spots serving Ramen in Dubai are.

Here is a list of restaurants for delicious ramen in Dubai.

Daikan Ramen

This restaurant aspires to bring you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine. They offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many bites to go along with your meal such as kimchi or gyozas.

Multiple locations across Dubai, @daikanramen

Reif Kushiyaki

A homegrown, family-style restaurant offering unconventional Japanese street food, Reif’s impressive menu will have you spoilt for choice. Reif offers two ramen options: wagyu beef and chicken ramen with broth that has been simmering on the stove for 18 hours. His other show-stopping dishes such as the miso burrata, sushi and escargot Kushiyaki are among the many reasons you need to visit soon.

Dar Mall, Al Wasl, Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

Wokyo

Wokyo allows guests to choose their broth base, noodles and protein, so your meal is exactly how you like it. From Szechuan or chilli sauce to udon or rice noodles, tofu, chicken or prawns, you can add garnishes to your heart’s content, customing your ramen as per your taste preference.

Multiple locations across Dubai, @wokyo

Kinoya

This ramen restaurant takes great pleasure in two things: its ramen, obviously, and its laid-back atmosphere where all visitors can unwind with wonderful cuisine and good company. Pick from slow-cooked chicken, cured duck slices, or tenderloin beef as your ramen topping.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Mamafri

This warm and minimalist food outlet specialises in South East Asian cuisine. Their ramen is served with traditional Japanese wheat noodles, miso broth, spring onions, bok choy, black garlic oil, a boiled egg and kimchi on the side. Diners can choose chicken or shrimp to top off their ramen.

Multiple locations in Dubai, @lovemamafri

Tomo

With the help of talented Japanese chefs, Tomo has curated a refined menu offering all guests an authentic taste of Japanese cuisine. There’s a variety of ramen to choose from, and guests can also indulge in a selection of sushi or sashimi. There’s even a rooftop bar where sips can be enjoyed during the cooler season.

Tomo, Raffles Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Sun 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 357 7888, tomo.ae

The Noodle House

A Dubai favourite, The Noodle House is always a great option to get your fix of ramen. The Tokyo shoyu ramen has chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo and handmade ramen noodles. Want something a bit more spicy? Opt for the spicy tsukemen where you’ll get a spicy rich chicken broth, tare egg, nori seaweed and warm ramen noodles.

Multiple locations in Dubai, thenoodlehouse.com

Bento-Ya

This hole in the wall will bring you true Japanese flavours without breaking the bank. This low-key dining experience, has a multitude of Japanese dishes, with 13 different ramen to choose from. With a large variety of sushi, tempura, bento boxes, you can have a true Japanese experience.

Multiple locations across Dubai, bentoya.ae

Maxzi

The Torikotsu miso ramen and the kimchi and katsu ramen are two options available to Maxzi’s diners. Both are certain to fill you up and satisfy your ramen desires. Additional items on the menu include sandwiches, grilled meats, salads, and much more.

Al Shafar Investment Building, Al Quoz, Mon to Sun 8.30am to 12.45am, Tel: (0)4 395 3988, maxzi.ae

Wagamama

This international staple offers multiple different ramen with chicken, steak, fish, duck, cod, and seafood. They even have a vegan tofu ramen option. Diners can also enjoy the other delicious treats as well, such as their bang bang cauliflower, chili squid and much more.

Multiple locations across Dubai, wagamama.ae

Images: Social