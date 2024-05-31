End the working week on a high…

If you want to give your post-work drinks an upgrade, then book yourself onto one of these ladies’ nights. Whether the words free-flowing drinks or unlimited bites do it for you, ladies are spoilt for choice on Friday nights in Dubai.

Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Babiole

What’s the deal: Habtoor City’s pretty rooftop Mediterranean restaurant hosts ‘Dining Divas’ every Friday from 8pm to 1am. For Dhs265, you’ll get a three-course dinner from the signature ladies’ night menu plus unlimited drinks.

Babiole, The Hilton Habtoor City, 8pm to 1am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 51 54665. babioledubai.com

Bai Bar & Terrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAI Bar & Terrace (@bai_bar_dubai)What’s the deal:

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Bai Bar & Terrace ladies’ night is Dhs120, where you’ll get two hours of unlimited house drinks and a choice of one small plate.Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75. A minimum spend of Dhs70 per person is required.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 875 3300, radissonhotels.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Fri 3pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Peaches & Cream

What’s the deal: This gorgeous beachside hotspot serves up an unforgettable night of free-flow sangria and wine along with two bar bites for Dhs125 per person. The ladies’ night runs every Friday from 8pm to midnight.

Peaches & Cream, Al Nafurah Building, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, Fri 8pm to midnight, Dhs125. @peachesandcreamdxb