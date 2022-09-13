It’s going to be Claw-some…

If you’ve ever dined out at Souk Al Bahar, chances are you’ll be familiar with divebar-meets-crabshack, Claw BBQ. After shutting its doors in Downtown earlier this year, Claw BBQ is back with a brand new location, opening this week within The Pavilion on JBR. While the exact date is still to be confirmed, we’ve had a first look inside.

The two-floor space has got a similar look and feel to the original, with wooden accents, walls filled with all-American memorabilia and neon lights illuminating the venue. Those seeking a thrill can look forward to trying their hand in the dedicated games area, where you’ll find pinball, boxing machines, pool, giant jenga and connect four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For a hilarious moment with your mates, you can even give the bucking bronco a go, and see who can last longest before they’re chucked off. If you’re more into watching sports than participating, an array of screens dotted around the venue will play all the live action.

There’s also some brand new spaces at this Claw BBQ, including the upstairs area, which will play live sports with commentary during all the major matches, and a first floor shisha terrace that will no doubt prove popular for sundowners.

Keeping the party going all week long, you can expect DJs playing every day. Claw BBQ will launch re-launch its ladies’ nights, brunches, happy hours and more, meaning there will never be a bad time to head to this Claw-some spot.

Feeling hungry? The Claw BBQ favourites are all making a revival at the new venue, with a menu of supersized American comfort dishes packed with giant burgers, bowls of firey wings, sizzling steaks and of course, the famous Claw BBQ crab. It’s all washed down with ginormous milkshakes, sharing cocktails and a selection of draft and bottled beers.

Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, opening soon. Tel: (0)4 577 4357, @clawbbq