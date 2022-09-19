The park is home to 50,000 animals…

In February 2022, Sharjah opened up its Safari Park – the largest safari park project outside of Africa. It closed its doors for the summer but the park has just announced it will be reopening for a new season on September 21.

Sharjah Safari Park is home to around 50,000 animals including birds, gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, rhinos, African rock pythons, elephants, flamingos and more. The park has a large natural lake, African trees plus restaurants, cafes, a conference hall, safari visitors camp and more.

A video shared by Sharjah Safari Park shows just what visitors can expect when they visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharjah Safari (@shjsafari)

If you’ve already visited the park, there’s a reason to head back again this season as there’s a new attraction called ‘Niger Valley’. The name originates from the Niger River, which Arabs called the Nile of Sudan and (the River of the Rivers).

Ticket information

Gold: For a seat in a luxury car with a private guide, it’s Dhs275 for over 12s, and for children ages three to 12, it’s Dhs120 per seat. Going in a group? Six people can pay Dhs1,500, nine people can pay Dhs2,250 and 15 people can pay Dhs3,500. It includes a private guide and a luxury car.

Silver: For a regular bus, it is Dhs120 for those over the age of 13 and Dhs50 for children ages three to 12.

Bronze: A walking tour will cost you Dhs40 for those above the age of 13, and Dhs15 for children ages three to 12.

When the new season begins, the park will be open from Monday to Sunday 8.30am until 6.30pm. Do note, for gold and silver ticket holders, the last entry time is 2pm and for bronze, it’s 4pm.

Images: Sharjah Safari Park social