The neon wonderland is back…

The start of the cooler season can only mean one thing – the return of Dubai’s popular outdoor attractions Dubai Miracle Garden is set to open in October, but for now residents can enjoy another Instagrammable hotspot in Dubai – Dubai Garden Glow.

Located at Zabeel Park, the neon park is celebrating its eighth season and you can expect all your favourite attractions inside including Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Ice Park, Magic Park and Art Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Garden Glow (@dubaigardenglow)

Glow Park features lit animals, a flower valley complete with moving flowers, a sparkling butterfly path and more – all created using over 10 million energy-saving lights. For those of you wondering, the Dinosaur Park which features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs can still be found roaming around the park.

Being an initiative by the Dubai Municipality, sustainability and nature is key which is why the Art Park is created using recycled material including bottles and CDs. The authority hopes to convey a message of nature conservation to tourists and residents.

At the Magic Park, there are over 25 fun exhibits and 3D artworks and if you haven’t worn out your mobile battery already, this section will surely make it happen. Go snap-happy as you sit in a cauldron, or stand in the jaws of a reptile.

Ticket information and park timings

The park is open from Sunday to Friday 5pm to 11pm and on Saturday and on national holidays, it’s open from 5pm to midnight.

Tickets for Garden Glow and Dinosaur Park cost Dhs70 and if you want to visit the Magic Park, it’s an additional fee. You can purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Garden Glow, Gate No 6, Zabeel Park, Dubai. Open Sun to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Sat and national holidays 5pm to 12am, Tel: (0)55 918 8126. dubaigardenglow.com

Images: Dubai Media Office