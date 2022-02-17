Al Bardi Park is the largest safari park project outside of Africa…

Sharjah is diversifying it tourism opportunities with the addition of a huge safari park, and has opened its doors today, Thursday February 17. Sharjah Safari, located within the Al Bridi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid is 16 square kilometres, making it the largest safari project outside of Africa.

Around 50,000 animals (120 species) call the safari home, including gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, rhinos, African rock python, elephants and flamingos. The park has a large natural lake and 100,000 African trees, as well as restaurants, cafes, conference hall, safari visitors camp and more.

The park is open daily from 8.30am to 6.30pm. The bronze ticket walking tour, which explores the ‘Africa’ zone is priced at Dhs40 for people aged 12 and above. A silver ticket bus tour explores all but one segment of the safari park and is Dhs120. A gold ticket, which allows you to tour in a luxury vehicle, is priced from Dhs275.

According to Emirates News Agency, Wam, ‘Sharjah Safari will work to preserve biological diversity, and to protect and breed endangered animals and contribute to environmental sustainability. The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and thier biodiversity through scientific studies and research.’