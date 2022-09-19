The buyer is now the proud owner of a five-bedroom townhouse…

Driven Properties has broken records with a sale of a property on the prestigious Villa Amalfi development located on the highly sought-after Jumeira Bay Island.

The 4,558 sq ft townhouse comes with five bedrooms and sold for a whopping cost of Dhs35.5 million. It is the most expensive townhouse ever sold in Dubai thus far.

The two agents who sealed the deal are Kianoush Darban who is the current holder of Property Finder’s ‘Best Agent in Dubai’ award and Lina Allaoa, both specialists in the high-end residential market.

On the purchase, Abdullah Alajaji, Founder of Driven Properties stated, ‘Jumeira Bay has outperformed every area in Dubai in terms of price growth over the past two years and has become one of the most desirable destinations for ultra-high net worth individuals. Following the success and sellout of our project on the island, Sea Mirror, we have seen a surge in demand for other properties there, most notably Bulgari Residences and Villa Amalfi,’

Villa Amalfi by Meraas offers home views of the Dubai skyline from secluded rooftop terraces on one side and the Arabian Gulf on the other. Inside, the townhouses boast modern aesthetics and high-end finishes. The townhouse community is built around a lush private park and features a number of facilities with the Marina and Yacht Club a short walk away.

This record-breaking deal joins a series of other achievements. The most expensive piece of land was bought on Jumeira Bay Island for Dhs70 million, the most expensive penthouse in One at Palm Jumeirah sold for Dhs85 million and a three-bedroom unit at the Bulgari Resort and Residences sold for Dhs12,624 per square foot – the highest recorded price per square foot in the history of Dubai.

Earlier this year, luxury real estate agency Bellview Real Estate successfully sold a custom-built villa on the Palm Jumeirah for a cool Dhs280 million.

Images: Driven Properties