Pub, boat, brunch , ‘nother club , ‘nother club , boat, next place. No sleep.

Looking to switch up your usual Dubai daycation? How about adding in a yacht party en-route to a private island party? McGettigan’s are hosting a seven-hour daycation to the paradise that is Anantara World Islands and we can’t keep it to ourselves any longer.

Here are the details…

On Saturday, October 22, guests will be welcomed to McGettigan’s JLT, with premium drinks on arrival, before heading out to sea on a 150-foot yacht to Dubai World Islands. All aboard!

Quick fact: Dubai World Islands, for those who aren’t familiar, is around a 20-minute boat ride from Dubai and is made up of 300 manmade islands which together form the six continents. The Anantara hotel is located on the South America island.

During the 20-minute yacht journey, there will be live music, unlimited drinks, and excitement in the (sea) air as the boat arrives at World Islands.

Anantara World Islands is a five-star, tropical paradise. Think turquoise sea, fresh coconuts, wooden swings, and resident peacocks. Here, McGettigan’s guests will settle in for a two-hour, all-inclusive brunch complete with a live band playing on the outdoor terrace.

Now for the yacht journey homeward-bound, but not to worry, the party doesn’t have to end there. Of course, the boat will consist of more drinks, dancing, and live music. Back in Dubai, coaches will be at the ready to take guests back to McGettigan’s JLT for an afterparty, where they will be able to continue the all-inclusive drinks package until 8pm.

This World Islands extravagant daycation is priced at Dhs990 and tickets can be purchased right away from the McGettigan’s website.

Mcgettigan’s JLT, Dubai. Saturday, October 22. 1pm to 8pm. Dhs990. Book here /@mcgettiganspubs

Images: Provided/Social