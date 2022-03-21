This is serious staycation goals…

Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara has opened a new private island resort on the most southernly of the World Islands. The first hotel to open within the incredible archipelago, villas with private pools, unique experiences and tropical island vibes await…

The location

Only 15 minutes by boat from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, this five-star escape feels worlds away from the bustling city. The striking Downtown skyline in the distance is the only reminder that you’ve not traded the emirates for Thailand or an Indian Ocean island.

The look and feel

Drawing on Anantara’s Thai roots, there’s a tropical feel from the moment your feet touch the sparkling turquoise shores of the island. A red carpet unwinds from the jetty to a shaded welcome centre, where guests are greeted with freshly cut coconuts. You can navigate the island on foot or by buggy, although the main areas are all easily walkable. There’s a rustic, barefoot luxury feel about all of the central areas: palm trees surround the swimming pool, a growing garden spills down to the beach, there’s even a wooden swing in the water on either side of the island. Everything is about encouraging time spent outdoors embracing the serenity.

The rooms

In phase one, 70 villas are now open and welcoming guests. On the city-facing side are one-bedroom garden pool villas, on the opposite side of the island, you’ll find one- and two-bedroom villas with direct beach access, facing the rest of the World Islands. All villas have the same rustic yet light aesthetic – and many come with a private pool on the wooden deck. Of course, as a five-star resort, the modern amenities are all here too, with a Bluetooth speaker, smart TV and supersized, free-standing bathtub among the luxurious features.

Facilities and activities

Whether you’re looking for a drop-and-flop beach break or an action-packed itinerary, you can do as much or as little as you like at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. There’s a large lagoon-style swimming pool at the centre of the resort and loungers lining the seafront for soaking up the sunshine, or at the watersports centre guests can book pedalo trips, jet skiing or a banana boat ride. Don’t miss a trip to the Anantara Spa for a relaxing Lomi Lomi massage – which can also be arranged at the beach under the shade of a spa cabana.

And for making unforgettable holiday memories, Villa Hosts can arrange unique experiences, such as a cinema under the stars – where you can cosy up under a blanket at the furthest tip of the island and screen a classic film, grazing on cinema snacks and sipping a bottle of bubbly.

The food and drinks

Most of the culinary action happens at Helios, with relaxed oceanside dining offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s got a nautical colour palette that’s appropriate for the seaside setting, and a breakfast buffet pairs well with a la carte options of eggs endless ways and the fluffy French toast with fresh berries and a dollop of cream. At lunchtime, the menu falls more into the Mediterranean category, with a menu that features tiers of freshly shucked oysters, a creamy crab and lobster toast, and a cheesy stone baked pizza flaked with truffle.

For dinner, a meal at Qamar isn’t to be missed, with a fusion of Arabic and Indian dishes presented on a Levantine-inspired terrace that benefits from one of the best sunsets on the island. Bespoke dining experiences – an Anantara signature – can also be arranged by Villa Hosts within the Instagrammable private dining bubble or on a unique Hamacland, where gourmet bites are enjoyed on a floating lounge off the island shore.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands, from Dhs1,098. Tel: (0)4 567 8777, anantara.com