Football fever is set to take over the city when the FIFA World Cup 2022 lands in Qatar this November. And if you’re already thinking about where to watch it in Dubai, you’ll be excited to learn that hospitality heavyweights McGettigan’s are taking over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre to bring football fans an epic open-air, mega fan zone.

Fanzone by McGettigan’s comes from McGettigan’s and DGT Events, and will run for the entire FIFA World Cup, opening from Saturday November 19 until Sunday December 18.

There’s an array of packages available that promise much more than just football for fans in Dubai, with prices from Dhs50. General access tickets that start from Dhs50 are fully redeemable on food and drink inside the fan zone, and also include access to the Christmassy WinterFest zone.

Then there’s the Fanzone Deck, with reserved seating and specialist F&B service points. Here you can reserve a cocktail table for four people for Dhs800 or a picnic table for six guests is Dhs1,200. Again, you’ll get all your money back to spend on drinks and dining. For the ultimate experience, you’ll want to book one of the VIP Boxes, which come with a four-hour unlimited food and drink package – it’s basically a brunch. With space for up to 30, you’ll pay Dhs10,000 for house drinks or Dhs15,000 for premium drinks. All packages can now be booked via mcgettigans.com/fanzonetickets.

Wherever you’re sat, you’ll never be too far from the action, and to ensure every moment of the games is visible to fans the largest TV screen in the UAE will take centre stage in the fan zone.

Even if you’re not a football fan, there will be something for everyone as Fanzone by McGettigan’s will also welcome the arrival of Winterfest. Promising to make the most wonderful time of the year even more special, this snow-covered zone will bring the magic of Christmas to life with a skating rink, festive market and Santa’s Grotto for all the family to enjoy. Stroll through the stalls shopping for Christmas gifts, sip on cups of hot chocolate and mulled wine, and tuck into all your favourite festive treats as you

Opening on Thursday November 24 with a magical Christmas tree lighting experience, events throughout the silly season will include a Christmas jumper party, festive movie nights, Winterfest holiday camp, and plenty more.

