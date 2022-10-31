Where to honour the dead in the lively city…

Hot off the heels of Halloween, Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead is a Mexican tradition in remembrance of the dead. Typically the holiday, officially celebrated on November 2, is a coming together of the living and the dead.

Here is a round-up of where you can celebrate Dia De Los Muertos in Dubai.

Ergo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ergo Cocktail Bar & Restaurant (@ergo.dubai)

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos in Dubai in style at Ergo. The restaurant will be offering two fabulous packages in celebration of the day: A 14-course, sharing-style tasting menu will be available for seated guests; while diners at the bar can enjoy select nibbles. Both packages are inclusive of free-flowing Mexican drinks – with an Ergo twist…

Ergo, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Wednesday, November 2 from 7pm to 10pm, Dhs450 for restaurant seating, Dhs300 for bar seating. Tel: (0)4 554 2456, @ergo.dubai

Tortuga

To celebrate the vibrant and colourful Mexican holiday guests are invited to dress up for the occasion and indulge in an exclusive menu for the occasion. The menu is a curation of antojitos which means ‘little cravings’ and includes sea-bream ceviche, fish tacos, empanadas and quesadillas. The mains are a feast of poblano chilli strips with cheese tamales. For dessert, Tortuga will be serving a traditional pan de Muerto, as well as churros and ice lollies.

Tortuga, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Wed Nov 2 from 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs199 inclusive of food, Dhs319 inclusive of house drinks. Tel: (800) 323 232

Hotel Cartagena

The fabulous restaurant has a whole host of incredible offers lined up for the special holiday. Guests can enjoy a ‘tequila cocktail flight’ until November 5 for Dhs99 – which includes three tequila-based cocktails, and on November 1, ladies can take advantage of the ladies’ night and get 30 per cent off on mains and unlimited drinks from Dhs100.

Hotel Cartagena. JW Marriott Marquis, open daily from 6pm to 3am. Tequila cocktail flight until Nov 5 for Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 350 9287, hotelcartagena.ae, @hotelcartagenadxb

Santè Ria

Have a freakishly good time at this Latino restaurant and bar with a fantastic Dia De Los Muertos deal. Seeping with authenticity and absolutely incredible vibes, guests can enjoy free-flowing drinks from 8pm ’till midnight, choose from three dishes from their Para Picar menu. Finish off the evening by tucking into some freshly made churros to round out the festivities.

Santè Ria Latino Restaurant and Bar, The First Collection, Jumeriah Village Wednesday, November 2 from 8pm to midnight, Dhs199 for free-flowing house drinks, three dishes from a set menu and dessert. santeriadubai.ae, @santeriadubai

La Mezcaleria JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FoscART (@fosc.art)

This Dia De Los Muertos at La Mezcaleria is a rather cute affair. In partnership with FoscArt, they are celebrating the dead with a three hour painting class. For only Dhs250 per person, enjoy the painting class with four drinks and a sharing platter of delicious snacks. The painting class will be based on painting your own Mexican skull, no skill set is needed and all of the materials will be provided for you.

La Mezcaleria, The Pavilion by JBR, Wednesday Nov 2, from 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)56 520 2020 @fosc.art

Images: Supplied