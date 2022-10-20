Challenge yourself…

For the sixth year in a row, Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 invites all Dubai residents to complete 30 minutes of activity each day for 30 days, from Saturday, October 29 till Sunday, November 27.

This initiative was created by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. His vision: To make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world and there are plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Dubai Fitness Challenge is an opportunity to bring together your loved ones and improve your health and well-being through 30 days of fun fitness.

Here are some brilliant events to get involved with during Dubai Fitness Challenge this year

IGNITE Pink is Punk

When: Saturday, October 29

Ignite’s initiative Pink is Punk is back for Breast Cancer Awareness month. This 100 per cent non-profit organisation is one of a kind and has partnered with the Al Jalila Foundation as its charity beneficiary. Get your 30 minutes of exercise in, whilst paddling for a good cause. Make sure to register online so you don’t miss out on the fun.

IGNITE, Shoreline Residences 8, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs105, Tel: (0)52 249 5311, ignite.ae

Gate District DIFC Fitness Hub

When: Daily activities from Saturday, October 29 to Sunday, November 6

Kickstart your fitness challenge with a brilliant selection of daily activities at DIFC’s Fitness Hub. Get your heart pumping in a HIIT, spinning, or Bootcamp session. If you want to keep things a bit more mellow, stretch it out with a yoga class.

Gate District DIFC Fitness Hub, Dubai, check out the full schedule online and book directly with fitness gyms or studios

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon

When: Sunday, October 30

The Mai Dubai City half marathon is back and better than ever before. With three different distances to choose from, this run is an inclusive experience in which everyone can participate. Runners can challenge themselves in a 5km, 10km, or 21km route, starting in DIFC which will see you running through our beloved city. This event is open to everyone aged 16 and above and costs start at Dhs150.

More information online, from Dhs150, register at promosevensports.com

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

When: Monday to Friday 3pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 7am to 11pm (throughout the month)

You will not be short of options during DFC with the Kite Beach Fitness Village. It will be packed with innovative ways that friends and family can get fit and have fun, with almost all activities being free. On both weekdays and weekends, there are a multitude of classes to choose from, such as aerobics, boxing, football, yoga, and much much more. The timetable for the activities hasn’t been finalised, so stay tuned.

Kite Beach, free to Dhs30, more information online

Dubai Ride by DP World

When: Sunday, November 6, 5am to 7.45am.

Take the opportunity to spend the morning cycling Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Sheikh Zayed Road. This community cycling event has two routes: The 4km flat Downtown route, which is perfect for families and cyclists of all levels and ages. This course passes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa. If you are up for the challenge, the 12km route runs a loop from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, this route is more suited to the well-seasoned cyclist including a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge.

Free, sign up now at dubairide.com.

Night runs at Expo City

When: Tuesday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 22

RaceME has got your back when it comes to fitting in your fitness hours. With these two night runs, it doesn’t matter if you have worked a 9 to 5, you will be able to let your hair down and run your little heart out at this community event. Lace-up your shoes and choose between a 2.5km or 5km run at 7pm on either of the two Tuesday evenings.

Expo City Dubai, 7.30pm until 8.45pm, register here

EXPO City Dubai Fitness Weekend

When: Saturday, November 12 and 13

As part of DFC, Expo City presents both a run on Saturday, November 12 and a cycle on Sunday, November 13. With various distances to choose from, everyone can find something they are comfortable with. And that’s not all… Across Expo City there will be an abundance of other activities to get involved in. Join Barrys Bootcamp at Al Wasl Plaza, or find your flow with Shimis yoga at the Surreal Water Feature. Book online to make sure you can get involved with all the fun.

Expo City Dubai, Sat November 12 and Sun 13, register on my.coredirection.com, for more information visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com

SkyRun returns to Dubai

When: Saturday, November 12

For the 17th year in a row, SkyRun returns to Dubai. In partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Al Jalila Foundation, and Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this 52-floor SkyRun will comprise 1334 steps up the office tower of the Jumeriah Emirates Towers. Participants will range from amateur to professional – all united with the commitment to moving for a good cause. All funds raised are donated to Majlis Al Amal through the Al Jalila foundation. Register online to participate in this iconic event.

Jumeriah Emirates Towers, Office Tower, registration is open now, from Dhs262.50

Dubai Women’s Run

When: Sunday, November 13, 7am

Celebrating the spirit of women in the region, this run is another amazing way to improve your fitness whilst supporting a good cause. The Dubai Women’s Run was initiated to commemorate the strong women of today, with this event growing from strength to strength. With three different distances to choose from, everyone can find something that works for them. There are three choices: 3km, 5km, and 10km distances. Fees depend on age and distance, so check online for the rates.

Bluewaters Island, register online at premieronline.com

The Emirates NBD Unity Run

When: Saturday 19 November

This inclusive run is supporting people of determination, raising money for the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Beit Al Khair. Walk, jog or run 3km, 5km, or 10km at Dubai Design District. Everyone is encouraged to join, including people of determination and their loved ones, to celebrate the diversity and unity in the UAE. Entry fee differs depending on the race length. It’s Dhs50 for the 3km, Dhs100 for 5km, and Dhs150 for 10km. Those who are 10 years or younger can enter for free, as well as individuals of determination with a companion.

Dubai Design District, from Dhs50, unityrun.ae

Dubai Run by Mai Dubai

When: Sunday November 20, 6.30am to 8am.

Back for its fourth edition, the Dubai Run 2022 is taking over Sheikh Zayed road on Sunday, November 20. As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and presented by Mai Dubai, this free fun run will commence at the stunning Museum of the Future. Choose from a 5km and 10km distance when you sign up. This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. You and your loved ones can jog passed the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal.

Sign up now at dubairun.com

Images: provided and social