The month-long fit-fest is back at the end of October…

The countdown is on. Dubai Fitness Challenge, the month-long, city-wide festival of fitness launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is returning at the end of the month and you can now register to take part on the Dubai 30×30 website.

Running from October 29 to November 27, 2022, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. To help you achieve this goal, there will be a packed calendar of activities and events for all ages around Dubai to get involved in including football, watersports, padel tennis, yoga, and cricket. With so much variety, there’s no excuse not to find something that you love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

Dubai Run will take over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 20, offering families, aspiring runners and professionals the chance to join the world’s largest free fun run. Plus, over 50 sporting events will be taking place during the month including the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai Sail Grand Prix, and the World Padel Championships Dubai 2022.

Around the city, you’ll find two fitness villages: Kite Beach Fitness Village, and Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, and fifteen fitness hubs with top fitness instructors offering residential communities easy and convenient access to fitness classes that will support their commitment to their 30X30 goals.

Don’t forget to register to the portal to log your daily exercise and track your goals. You can team up with friends or colleagues, or go at it alone and try to beat your personal best.

Last year, 1,650,000 participants took part in the 30×30 initiative, which is up by 10 per cent from 2020 and represents nearly half of the population of Dubai.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com