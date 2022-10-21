He must love us more than his bed and his momma, for footing this bill…

The certified chicken lover boy has a big gift, for us, from him, on his birthday. On October 24 from 11am to 9pm – get your free chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken in Dubai. All you have to do is head to the nearest Dave’s Hot Chicken branch and show the team you’re following the brand on Insta or TikTok. In return, they’ll get you a spiced-to-order slider or tender – that means your choice of heat and/or a bun.

Why free chicken?

Drake has on occasion backed the restaurant, even though he loves to go to Cheesecake Factory. He has in fact become an investor in the brand after tasting Dave’s Hot Chicken. If that doesn’t prove how good the chicken is, we don’t know what will. He can’t help it he’s so into them.

We’ve headed down there in the past and can confirm that their chicken is ridiculously tasty, even when you opt for the reaper level spice. The tenders are juicy, spicy (if you so wish) and are served fresh.

The celebration is only available when visiting the branch and not online or through any delivery services. So head down there and get them while they’re hot. Dave’s Hot Chicken specialises in chicken tenders, sliders and incredible fries.

There are seven flavours to choose from ranging from no spice to reaper (which requires a waiver.) Don’t forget to dunk your tender into their special sauce and honey for an extra pizazz of flavour.

There shouldn’t be much convincing needed here – free chicken? We know we’ll be heading down to celebrate this massive occasion. Just hold on – don’t go home – head to Papi’s Home – Dave’s Hot Chicken, and be in your feelings about this free chicken just like we will be.

Daves Hot Chicken, offer available at all branches, Oct 24 from 11am to 9pm. daveshotchicken.com, @daveshotchicken

Images: Provided