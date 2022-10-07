Festivities on this day will be kept to a minimum…

At the end of September, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that October 8, 2022 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.’

On October 7, Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority confirmed that parking will be free on October 8 in Dubai. As with other free parking announcements, this does not apply to multi-level terminals.

RTA has not announced any revisions to the timings for public buses, metro, trams and marine transport but if you are using public transportation over the weekend, make sure you double-check the timings to avoid any delays.

Service Provider Centres (Technical Testing Centres) and Customer Happiness Centres will also be closed on Saturday, October 8. Smart centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Barsha and the head office will remain operational as usual.

Free parking in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah confirmed

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has also confirmed that there will be no charges for Mawaqif parking and the Darb tolls on October 8. And because Sundays are free anyway for both the toll and parking — it means you get a whole weekend of free motoring (excluding petrol, though that mercifully experienced its own price drop at the beginning of the month).

It will be free from the morning of Saturday, October 8, until 7.59am on Monday, October 10, 2020. In the capital, public transport — bus routes, and ferry will run as per their usual schedule, which you can keep up to date on using the darb.ae website or app.

Free parking in Sharjah was also announced. This excludes the 7-day paid parking zones (marked with blue signs), so if you are making your way over to spend the day in Sharjah, keep this in mind.

