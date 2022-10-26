Expect a farmers’ market, roller skating rink, live entertainment, and more…

Springing to life this October is M2L Market, an outdoor market destination located in Gate Avenue DIFC. M2L Market, which stands for My Second Life, is now open in DIFC and will remain open throughout winter until March 2023. Entry is free to M2L Market but a few of the exhibitions and workshops (coming soon) are ticketed. Although the market is currently on its soft opening the public, it will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, November 4.

What to expect at the outdoor market?

In short, plenty! Foodies can savour flavours from across the globe. Participating brands include El&N London, House of Pops, Hint Café, Wrkbay, Cento % Gelato, Jooz Bar, Al Farooj, Aegean Boutique, Lava Soul, Wasted Youth and more.

There will also be plenty of entertainment and since the market is located at DIFC Gate Avenue, visitors can also soak in a plethora of art galleries, too.

Coming soon…

Visitors who are into fitness can expect a number of activations including yoga sessions, hip-hop cardio, fitness workshops and more. For business-minded visitors, there will be a number of talks taking place while bibliophiles can attend a book launch with Lucy Chow and her book Changing the Game.

Looking to have a hands-on experience? There are a number of workshops you can partake in including pizza making, creative art workshops, in collaboration with Art Lab by Mattar Concept and more.

The farmer’s market will feature plenty of retail pop-ups (homegrown, regional and international brands), a roller skating rink, cool activations, live entertainment and much more. It is set to take place every Sunday from November 6 from 3pm to 8pm with the freshest fruits and vegetables.

M2L Market will also be home to an outdoor cinema in December and January. At the moment, we are not sure what movies will be screened but it will be a great experience for the whole family.

With the temperatures rapidly decreasing, Dubai is springing to life opening up its outdoor terraces, activities and much more. For shoppers, there are plenty of outdoor markets to look forward to from Vibes by The Bay to Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy, Dubai Flea Market and more.

@m2lmarket