We’re talking decked-out halls…

If you’re looking for somewhere to feel festive, we have got the list for you. We’d argue that Dubai at Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year (we’re biased.) Everybody joins in the festive cheer, restaurants are decorated with the most extravagant decor, there are festive menus and of course, countless incredible ways to spend Christmas day.

Here are the most beautifully decorated restaurants for Christmas in Dubai

Eugene Eugene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EUGÈNE EUGÈNE DUBAI (@eugeneeugenedubai)

The fantastic new rooftop greenhouse, Eugene Eugene is already fully decked out for Christmas with a stunning Christmas tree that takes up almost the entirety of the outdoor entrance. The venue is also sporting delightful festive menu.

@eugeneugenedubai

Publique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Publique Dubai (@publiquedubai)

If you know, you know. Publique always out does themselves when it comes to festive decorations. This Christmas season is no different, the French outpost in Dubai is beautifully decorated for the festive season.

@publiquedubai

Signor Sassi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This is the first Signor Sassi outpost in Dubai and they have pulled out all the stops for their first Christmas in the desert. We’re talking giant nutcrackers, stunning Christmas trees and a festive menu to boot.

@signorsassidubai

LPM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐏𝐌 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢 🇦🇪 (@lpmdubai)

There’s nothing quite like a French Festive affair. This Christmas LPM has transformed itself into a stunning little gingerbread house, complete with all your extra sweet gumdrops and icing. Order a drink from the festive drinks menu and LPM will send your personalised postcard, anywhere in the world.

@lpmdubai

Chalet 105

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy by La Cantine (@twiggydubai)

The festive Chalet 105, Twiggy x Mont Blanc pop-up is back in Dubai. If you’re missing out on your favourite freezing time of the year then this is the place to be. Perfect for a festive date night, cosy up, share a fondue and have a fantastic night out at the stunning chalet.

@twiggydubai

Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josette Dubai (@josettedubai)

It’s one of our favourite perfectly pink venues. Josette has been done up for the festive season and we can’t get enough of the pink Christmas baubles. The entry of the restaurant is kitted out with wreaths and gorgeously large trees with an ode to it’s French inspiration with Charlie Chaplin and Champagne tree decorations.

@josettedubai

Images: Supplied and social