The cool winter season is just around the corner and that means we can enjoy time outdoors once again without breaking into a sweat. While we are spoilt with plenty of malls, there are also a number of outdoor markets in Dubai which are a great spot to shop. It’s open over the weekends, so you can spend plenty of time browsing through unique products, fresh produce and much more.

If you’re on the lookout for festive markets, visit this link here.

Here are the outdoor markets in Dubai to shop over the cooler season…

Ripe Market

Popular Ripe Market is home to an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, artworks and more. Find it at Dubai Police Academy every Saturday and Sunday from 9am. For kids, there’s plenty of family fun including horseback riding and uver Dubai Fitness Challenge, there are also free fitness and wellness sessions to partake in.

Ripe Market, Academy Park, every Sat 9am to 9pm and Sun 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripemarketme.com

Dubai Flea Market

Dubai Flea Market is an authentic no-frills market in Dubai, where you can find all kinds of unique items every weekend. The market moves from location to location each week. Locations include Zabeel Park, Silicon Oasis North Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, Motor City Park, and Discovery Gardens. If you wish to sell, check the website for prices. Dubai Flea Market will provide a table, chairs, and space for up to two clothing racks. All updates can be found here.

Dubai Flea Market, various locations across Dubai, timing vary. Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubai-fleamarket.com

Covent Garden Dubai

Convent Garden takes place at a number of venues including Marina Walk, Marsa Al Seef, The Walk JBR, Festival City and the much-loved Kite Beach. The outdoor market is home to a number of designers and small businesses – a great spot to visit to support the local community. Get all the updated details here.

Convent Garden, Tel: (0)4 325 5123. coventgardenmarketdubai.com, @coventgardendxb

The Bay by Social

Head to The Bay by Social in Dubai Festival City for an outdoor experience the whole family will enjoy. Shop at homegrown retailers and after, you can fill your belly at the food stalls. For some family-friendly fun, there is a game zone for kids plus roaming entertainment. Stay tuned to @social.distrikt for a line-up of musicians. In November, we will also be treated to Pluma at an emerald green-coloured big top – a new world-class circus experience.

The Bay by Social, Dubai Festival City, 7pm onwards, until May 2023, entry to the market is free, dubaifestivalcitymall.com

