Almost anything is possible in this city…

From cultural activities to foodie events, long-standing to new, there are our top ideas of things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, November 3

Find SALT at their latest pop-up inside the quirky 25hours hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T (@findsalt)

We’ve found the latest SALT food truck pop-up and it’s at the 25hours hotel One Central. Until December 31, visitors can treat themselves to SALT’s unforgettable burgers, chicken strips, salt and vinegar fries, and more from the courtyard of the ultra-cool hotel. As always, we expect there’s some surprises in store too…

Find SALT, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Weekdays 11am to 12am, weekends 11am to 4am. @findsalt

Enjoy free family-friendly activities at JBR The Walk

As you meander down JBR this weekend, get ready to enjoy its fantastic family-friendly offerings for Winter Nights. From themed movie nights to roaming entertainment, there’s a packed schedule every weekend from now until the end of December. Every Friday and Saturday at 7pm, cosy up on the plush bean bags and grab a popcorn for a movie under the stars. This week? Choose between I Am Bolt on the Friday or watch the legendary Coach Carter on Saturday.

Winter Nights, JBR The Walk, Dubai. Every weekend until end of December. @jbr_official

Discover a culinary Abra experience at Madinat

Instead of bar hopping, give restaurant hopping a go at Madinat Jumeirah. The Madinat Silk Route is an unforgettable dining experience and journey around the hotel’s finest restaurants via a scenic abra ride. From reimagined Chinese to aromatic Thai and rooftop cocktails, diners can choose between two journeys featuring Pad Thai, Bahri, and Zheng He’s. Against the majestic backdrop of the Burj al Arab, the Silk Route takes place daily from 6pm.

Madinat Jumeirah. Daily from 6pm. Dhs990 per couple. Tel: 800 323 232. jumeirah.com

Rev up for this unique breakfast at a vintage car showroom

Flat12 is one of Dubai’s hidden breakfast gems. Set up in the middle of a vintage car showroom, the coffee house and gallery has recently launched a new breakfast menu featuring dishes like the spinach and ricotta benedict, MK1 breakfast buns, avocado on toast, and Flat12’s all in breakfast. Their peanut butter shake is also a must-try.

Flat12, Rashid, Dubai. 8am to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 228 7123. @flat12cafe

Saturday, November 4

Wake up early and take an adventurous hike for sunrise views

November to March are the perfect months to take a road trip to the mountains for a refreshing hike. Al Rabi Trail is one of the most popular and easy hikes of the UAE, just one and a half hours away from Dubai. Overlooking Khorfakkan town and the Gulf of Oman, the trail offers spectacular sunrise views and is perfect for post-hike beach dip. Plus, it’s also free.

Al Rabi hiking trail, Khorfakkan.

Celebrate the return of this magical family brunch

Once upon a time, one of Dubai’s most popular family-friendly brunches returned with fun-filled entertainment for both adults and little ones, a rich buffet full of French favourites, seafood section, oyster trolley, and more. Step into a fairytale at the Jardin Rosé brunch at Imperium Restaurant every Saturday from 1pm. Adults can groove the afternoon away listening to live bands, while children can live the ultimate dream with a fairytale corner, mini chefs corner, face painting, and a magician.

Imperium, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 5pm. Children Dhs150 (under 4 free), Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs575 premium, Dhs700 bubbly. Tel:(0) 50 836 1513. familybrunchdubai.com

Spin in the sky at SLS hotel

SLS Dubai is joining forces with Storm Cycling bringing fitness enthusiasts a 45-minute Ride in the Sky experience. The weekly spin sesh will take place on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai every Saturday at 9am. For Dhs180, the package includes a 45-minute workout, healthy juices and smoothies, plus 25 per cent off at Ciel Spa for the rest of the day.

Privilege, 75th Floor, SLS Dubai. Saturdays, 9am to 9.45am until November 26. Dhs180. Booking required, Tel: (0)4 607 0654 . @slsdubai / @stormcycling

Laze at the beach at the newly-opened Laguna Beach Taverna

Dreaming of a new spot to soak up the sun with your toes in the sand? Laguna Beach Taverna, located at Sofitel The Palm Dubai, is a boho-chic restaurant with a Mediterranean-inspired menu and seaside aesthetic. Dishes such as grilled squid, greek salad, and punchy beef carpaccio are served up against the backdrop of the gentle ocean waves, and the beautiful vistas of the Dubai skyline.

Laguna Beach Taverna, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 12pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 455 6677. @lagunabeachdubai

Sunday, November 5

Spend the morning cycling along Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai Ride

As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, this free community cycling event has two routes: The 4km flat Downtown route, which is perfect for families and cyclists of all levels and ages. This course passes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa. Or, if you are feeling up for the challenge, the 12km route runs a loop from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, this route is more suited to the well-seasoned cyclist including a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge.

Dubai Ride. Sunday, November 6, 5am to 7.45am. 4km or 12km. Free, sign up now at dubairide.com.

Bottomless lunch with a view at Akira Back

After a long and tiring week, a well-deserved, indulgent Sunday lunch is surely on the cards and nobody does it like Akira Back. Especially with the return of the Michelin-Guide restaurant’s popular Social Sundays. Guests can enjoy a sharing style lunch menu with bottomless beverages from 1pm to 4pm every Sunday, all while taking in the stunning views of Dubai Marina to the sounds of DJ Nenna. What to eat? Signature tuna pizza, sushi platter, chocolate in a cup, and a variety of delicious vegan options.

Social Sunday, Akira Back, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sundays, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel:(0)4 245 580. @wdubaipalm

Transport to the Mediterranean with Shimmers’ new menu

Whether you sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach or in the sun-dappled white washed restaurant, Shimmers offers iconic views of the Burj al Arab, a cool sea breeze, and award-winning flavours. This season, Chef Roberto Rispoli serves up a carefully crafted four-course menu for Dhs540 per person. Begin with starters such as Greek tzatziki with pita bread, tuna carpaccio, spinach and artichoke salad, and and tourlou with feta cheese. Mains include lobster orzo and beef cheek stifado plus the Sphere ice cream with melted caramel and roasted hazelnut for the sweetest ending.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Dhs540. Tel: (04) 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Witness a beautiful classical concert under candlelight at The Theatre

Classical musical lovers, this one’s for you. Illuminated by thousands of candles, a string quartet accompanied by a ballerina will perform Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates on Sunday, with two seatings: 6.30pm and 9pm. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and are available to purchase online now but seating is on a first come first serve basis.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Sunday, November 5, 6.30pm and 9pm. From Dhs150. 8 years and above only. Tickets feverup.com / @candlelight.concerts

Images: Supplied/Social