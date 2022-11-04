Fine dining in Dubai can often be hefty on the wallet, while these restaurants are not white-cloth, the food is still immaculate…

Dubai is well known for its fancy restaurants with internationally acclaimed and Michelin Guide restaurants aplenty. However, sometimes all you want is a pocket-friendly meal that still packs a punch in taste.

We have compiled a list of different cuisines from different restaurants that are perfect for an affordable but delicious meal in Dubai.

Here are some of the best affordable restaurants in Dubai

Al Mallah

Serving traditional Lebanese street food for almost 40 years, Al Mallah is one of the best affordable restaurants in Dubai for all your Arabic food needs. Shawarmas cost as little as Dhs9, or you can order one of their combo meals such as the mixed grill meal which consists of three kebabs, a fattoush salad, hummus and Arabic flat bread for only Dhs40. Whether you’d like to dine in or enjoy curbside pickup, Al Mallah will cater to your needs.

Al Mallah, various locations including Al Seef, Satwa and Ibn Battuta, almallahuae.com

Buns and Cones

Scattered around Dubai, if you’re looking for a burger that is delicious with incredibly fresh ingredients then look no further than Buns and Cones. For only Dhs32 you can build your own chicken or beef burger which comes with the choice of up to two sauces, as well as up to five toppings. Add in a side of their delicious fries which are served in a waffle cone for only Dhs14.

Buns & Cones, various locations in Dubai and Sharjah, @bunsandcones

Control

This curbside pickup is unassuming from the outside but it is perfect to stop by when you’re enjoying a pointless drive around Dubai. They have a variety of options to choose from such as a Chips Oman sandwich, but the dynamite chicken parathas are incredible. Paired with an iced karak, this meal will only cost you Dhs17.

Control Restaurant, Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, open daily from 6am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 331 1814

Eat & Drink Cafe

This restaurant is a UAE classic and is a key part of the Dubai cuisine culture. Since its opening in 1982, Eat & Drink has opened over 30 different branches around the UAE. Their food is delicious and of fantastic quality but also very affordable. From sandwiches to biriyani and even an extensive Chinese menu, the cafe has plenty of options for anybody. The Hong Kong chicken is a delicious treat for spicy food fans and costs only Dhs23.

Eat & Drink Cafe, various locations around the UAE, eatanddrink.ae

Al Ijaza Cafeteria

The unassuming look of Al Ijaza Cafe should not deter you from the delicious dishes that awaits you. It’s the perfect spot to head to for an affordable meal. The toasted shawarma is only Dhs7.50 and they also have an extensive list of smoothies and delicious frappes, such as the Nutella frappe, which is a decadent but tasty chocolate ice drink for only Dhs10.50.

Al Ijaza Cafeteria, various locations around the UAE, @alijazacafe

Ikea

The experts in flat-pack furniture have also created a fantastic cafeteria-style dining experience. The weekly menu features the famous meatballs with mash and lingonberry jam for only Dhs15. Salads also go for Dhs15, while the shawarma plates only cost Dhs25. If you have your Ikea Family Card with you, enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea as well. It makes for the perfect day out. What a great way to get your homeware shopping done while enjoying a wholesome but affordable meal after.

Ikea Restaurant, Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, open 9am to 11.30pm daily. ikea.com

Ravi Restaurant

Yet another quintessential restaurant in the Dubai foodie culture. Ravi Restaurant is a must-try for any tourist and resident of the Emirate that hasn’t been yet. Serving patrons since 1978, Ravi’s has been an integral part of the flourishing food culture in Dubai. From biriyani to Chinese food, this restaurant serves it all and does it well. You can enjoy a butter chicken for as little as Dhs27.50.

Ravi Restaurant, multiple locations around the UAE, Tel: (0)4 331 5353 @ravirestaurantsuae

Tent Jumeriah Restaurant

This beautiful beachside restaurant is a wonderful place to head to for a pocket-friendly breakfast with a view. The Emirati restaurant offers incredible breakfast deals for sharing. The traditional breakfast includes honey labneh, hummus, pickles, foul and comes served with bread and your choice of tea or coffee for only Dhs75. And it can easily be shared with two people.

Tent Jumeriah Restaurant, 31 A street, Umm Suqeim, open daily 24 hours. Tel: (0)55 275 6091 tentj.ae

