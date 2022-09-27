All the places to get the best shawarma in Dubai…

If we had to agree on Dubai’s favourite street food, all points go to the humble shawarma. The combination of pita, juicy chicken, pickles, fries and tahini sauce, come together like magic making it a wrap so cherished by all.

Despite shawarmas not being a traditional Emirati dish, it remains one of Dubai’s most popular street foods. Has the craving hit? If it has…

Here’s a list of where you can get the best shawarma in Dubai

Al Mallah

Anyone who has spent time in Dubai would have heard of this quintessentially Dubai eatery known for its renowned shawarmas. With multiple locations dotted around the city, you will never be far from a chicken or lamb wrap. Al Mallah has perfected this beautiful combination with fluffy bread, garlic sauce and juicy meat – what more could you want? Prices start from Dhs9.

Al Mallah, various locations including Al Seef, Satwa and Ibn Battuta, almallahuae.com

Al Safadi

Priding themselves on their authentic Lebanese cuisine, Al Safadi’s shawarmas are no joke. Juicy chicken, punchy garlic sauce, fries and all the other necessary trimmings are wrapped in a soft Arabic flatbread. With many other wraps such as shish tawook or falafel, you won’t be short of choice. There are a number of locations around Dubai, and it’s also available on Deliveroo.

Al Safadi, multiple locations across Dubai, alsafadi.ae

Antar Cafeteria

In our never-ending journey to find the best shawarma in Dubai, we’ve come across another Dubai classic everyone needs to try. Antar Cafeteria is a popular eatery that has shawarmas on tap. These shawarmas are perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or a late-night snack. With their extensive menu of fresh juices, you will enjoy a well-rounded meal.

Antar Cafeteria, multiple locations across Dubai, antarcafe.com

Café Beirut

With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa from their outside garden, this Lebanese café will transport all its diners to the golden age of 1950’s Beirut. Lebanon is only a bite away with their delicious chicken or beef shawarma.

Café Beirut, Al Murooj Complex, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 422 5211, cafebeirutdubai.com

Eat & Drink

This restaurant is dearly loved and thankfully, there are over 20 outlets across the Emirate. Fans easily recognise it by its green and red exterior. Starting from humble beginnings with two small cafeterias in Jumeirah and Al Quoz, Eat & Drink has captured the hearts of many in the UAE. A mixture of Chinese and Lebanese cuisine, Eat & Drink makes one amazing shawarma. If you’re looking for a sit-down meal, their spicy kung pao chicken is a must-try, though not for the faint-hearted.

Eat & Drink, multiple locations across Dubai, eatanddrink.ae

@Falafel

If you’re taking a stroll down JBR’s promenade and fancy a simple and delicious shawarma, make a beeline to @Falafel. Chicken, French fries, garlic sauce and pickles; your shawarma will only include the finest things. Their selection of saj bread is not to be missed, or you could opt for a cheese and zaatar saj with your shawarma.

@Falafel, Jumeirah Beach Residence main road, Dubai, 9am till 1am, Tel: (0)55 501 8345, atfalafel.com

Ikea

Shawarma being served by Ikea might feel strange, but we promise all doubts will disappear once you’ve had your first bite. Visit post your shopping spree at Ikea and treat yourself to one of their pocket-friendly shawarmas. Full of chickeny goodness, tahini and pickles, this by far trumps their famous meatballs (in our honest opinion). If you have time to sit down, you can also tuck into their shawarma plate.

Ikea, multiple locations across Dubai, ikea.com

Kris Kros Dubai

This restaurant is a testament to the beautiful Lebanese cuisine. All diners can indulge in their beef or chicken shawarma. Want more? Check out their extensive menu filled with Lebanese delights.

Kris Kros, multiple locations across Dubai, kriskroslebanon.com,

Mama’esh

Visitors can enjoy many vegetarian and vegan options here at Mama’esh whilst enjoying free tea refills. The cafe has a unique take on the classic wrap, serving oven-baked chicken and beef shawarmas. No Dubai resident is far away from Mama’esh, with over six venues across the emirate.

Mamaesh, various locations across Dubai, mamaesh.com

Moa’ajanat Al Khalili

Most of the best shawarmas in town are made at small neighbourhood joints and this popular spot is no exception. Located next to Aswaaq and Umm Suqeim 3 Central Mosque you will find the holy grail of shawarmas. Big or small, with pita or saj bread, your shawarma will always be perfect. Their falafel wraps and manakeesh’s are also one of a kind. Moa’ajanat’s delicacies are also available on Talabat.

Moa’ajanat Al KhaliliNext to Aswaaq, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7.30am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 348 6901, @moaajanat_alkhalili

Oasis

This quirky and (very) pocket-friendly outlet serves a mixture of Arabian, Middle Eastern and Indo-Chinese dishes, but most importantly, they have delicious shawarma. If you’re passing through Umm Suqeim, stop by and grab a quick wrap and fresh juice.

Oasis Restaurant, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 394 9353.

Operation Falafel

Alongside their pride and joy (aka, their falafels), Operation Falafel also caters to meat eaters. Chicken or beef shawarmas can be purchased from this outlet with garlic, pickles, parsley, and pita bread. If you fancy saj bread, you can opt for that extra thin and crispy wrap, but if you want to keep it simple stick to the classic pita bread.

Operation Falafel, multiple locations across Dubai, Tel: (600) 530 006, operationfalafel.com

Qalat Baalbak Restaurant

With toasted bread, fresh pickles and juicy chicken, you can’t go wrong with this wrap at Qalat Baalbak. It is one of the top contestants for the best Shawarma in Dubai. You can also find an array of other delicious Lebanese specialities for all to feast on, as well as many vegetarian wraps.

Qalat Baalbak Restaurant, Hessa Street, Al Barsha 3, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 4am, Tel: (0)4 262 2242.

Zaatar w Zeit

This urban eatery was founded in Lebanon with over 20 outlets in Dubai. Their chicken shawarma is a staple on their menu, amongst an extensive list of manakeesh. Truffle fans, take note as they have a truffle manakeesh – slurp.

Zaatar w Zeit, multiple locations across Dubai, zaatarwzeit.net

